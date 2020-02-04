You have to see the most awkward moments of the Oscars

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
19
How Jennifer Lawrence You know, you never know what will happen at the Academy Awards!

Between desaires, red carpet surprises, stolen prizes and more, the Oscars are the opposite of boring. Just look at the last years where we saw everything, from Neil Patrick Harris in your underwear for Seth MacFarlane Singing about tits

While the 92 Academy Awards will be held this Sunday without a host for the second consecutive year, many surprises will surely develop.

The night will feature musical performances by Elton John, Idina Menzel Y Chrissy Metz And with many celebrities who are already reacting to this year's show, we can't wait to see what happens!

If you are looking for awkward moments, some have already happened. Adam Sandler hilariously took to Twitter earlier this month to make fun of his Oscar snub for his movie Uncut gems saying: "Bad news: Sandman doesn't receive love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congratulations to all my friends who were nominated, especially Mama."

As we prepare for the Academy Awards this Sunday, take a trip (or two) down the memory lane and relive the most awkward Oscar moments in our gallery below.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Kiss Bomb!

Scarlett Johansson he was in the middle of a serious pose on the red carpet when his A love song for Bobby Long co-star John Travolta He entered for a surprise kiss.

Jimmy Napes, Sam Smith, Oscar 2016, Academy Awards, Winner

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Sam leaves Twitter after acceptance speech

In his acceptance speech for the Best Original Song in 2016, Sam smith He erroneously suggested that he was the first openly gay man to receive an Oscar. After facing a violent reaction for not being the first, Sam took a break from Twitter.

Frances McDormand, Oscar 2018

Craig Sjodin / ABC

The stolen Oscar

Shortly after winning the Best Actress at the 2018 Oscars, Frances McDormandOscar was stolen at the later party of the Governor & # 39; s Ball. Fortunately, it was found and returned.

Seth MacFarlane, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Daniel Radcliffe, Academy Awards 2013

Mark Davis / WireImage

Seth MacFarlane's song about tits

At the 85th Academy Awards, the musical number of the host "We Saw Your Boobs,quot; made the audience members shudder.

Tiffany Haddish, Academy Awards 2018

Dan MacMedan / WireImage

Parkour Red Carpet

Tiffany Haddish jumped the ropes on the red carpet to greet the actress Meryl streep, who I was surprised,quot; to say the least.

Neil Patrick Harris, Academy Awards, Underwear

A B C

Neil Patrick Harris strips naked

The presenter of the 2015 Oscars discovered everything in a recreation of the film Birdman

Anne Hathaway, James Franco, Oscar 2011

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Hostess without the mostess

The most iconic Oscar hosts in recent memory, James Franco Y Anne Hathaway He gave us a show that we will never, never, never forget.

Janet Patterson, Jan Chapman, In Memoriam, Oscar 2017

Twitter

Oops!

The Academy accidentally used an image of Jan Chapman in honor of the afternoon Janet Patterson. According to reports, Chapman, who is still alive, was devastated by the accident.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Oscar 2016, Academy Awards

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

None for Leo

Leonardo Dicaprio it was the new Gretchen Wieners when the Oscars made fun of him for, well, never winning an Oscar. Spoiler alert: he finally won the best actor award in 2016 for his role in The reborn.

Jennifer Lawrence GIF, Oscar GIF

Oh no

Jennifer Lawrence he said hello to the stairs as he tripped on his way to accept the Best Actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook.

Sacha Baron Cohen, Oscar, 2012

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

Welp

The dictator star Sacha Baron Cohen He wore an urn full of ashes while walking on the red carpet. Then he spilled a little on Ryan Seacrest.

GIF recap of the Oscars 2014

Wow, he did it again

Jennifer Lawrence hit the ground once again on the red carpet of the 2014 Oscars.

GIFs of the Oscars 2015

A B C

Odd!

John Travolta there were people talking after their interactions with Idina Menzel during the 2015 Oscar ceremony.

Oscar Jaw-Droppers 2016 GIF

A B C

Oh boy

In a moment nobody expected Stacey dash I decided to appear in what was one of the cruelest Oscar moments that ever existed.

Oscars 2017, Academy Awards, Show, Reaction to Moonlight and La La Land flub

Matt Sayles / Invision / AP

Moonlight vs. La La Land

Gasps were heard all over the world as Warren beatty Y Faye Dunaway He gave the Academy Award for Best Film by mistake La La Land, when the real winner was actually Moonlight.

Chrissy Teigen, Sleep, Oscar 2017, GIF

A B C

Sleep well, Chrissy

Chrissy Teigen was caught catching up with some sleep Casey Affleck he receives his Oscar for his role in Manchester by the sea.

See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT for a summary of the 2020 Academy Awards.

