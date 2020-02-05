Yogi Babu weds Manju Bhargavi in Tiruttani, grand function in March

Star Comedian Yogi Babu married Manju Bhargavi today (February 5) at his ancestral temple in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu. Their wedding event was an intimate event with close friends and family present. According to reports, a grand reception will be kept in Chennai sometime in March.

As quickly as the news located its means to the Web, lots of stars and followers wished the comedy star on his marriage. Tv as well as movie star Ganeshkar was just one of the stars that attended the wedding in Tiruttani.

Here is a picture from Yogi Babu’s wedding:

On the work front, Yogi Babu is one of the popular leading comedians in Kollywood. He was last seen in Santhanam’s Dagaalty, which was a damp squib at the box office. Yet, his scenes with Santhanam was the compensatory factor in Vijay Anand’s movie.

The actor has actually covered his portions in Dhanush’s upcoming flick Karnan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. After completing the shooting in Tirunelveli, he headed to Tiruttani for his marriage.

He made his acting career launching in 2009 with the film titled Yogi after which he has actually been fondly called by fans as Yogi Babu. Several of his memorable films are Maan Karate, Yaamirukka Bayamey, Aandavan Kattalai, Kolamavu Kokila, Pariyerum Perumal as well as much more.