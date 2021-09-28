OH-KAY! Yo Gotti is out here getting to the Major Soccer League bag!

On Monday, Yo Gotti announced that he is now a co-owner of D.C. United, a Major League Soccer team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Gotti (@yogotti)

Gotti took to Instagram and expressed his excitement from being a hustler at 16 to being a co-owner of a soccer team.

“My journey is to inspire, motivate, teach & show that even [though] we come from nothing, we can create and build avenues to get and become whatever we WANT!!” Gotti wrote.

He also added, “Who woulda told me when I was 16 risking my life for a few thousand hustling in my neighborhood that I would be [an] Executive and that I would build a platform to help other artists become self-made Millionaires #CMG NO ONE would have thought 1 Day I would Become [AN] OWNER of A Professional Soccer Team!!!”

According to a press release, D.C. United is “one of the most prestigious franchises in the league’s history.”

Gotti also stated that he “was introduced to the game by my son and watched how quickly it has grown in our country.”

He also stated that “Together, we’re going to enhance fan experience and bring new and exciting events to Audi Field.”

Congrats to him!

The post Yo Gotti Becomes Co-Owner Of Major League Soccer Team appeared first on The Shade Room.