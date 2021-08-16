Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

There is no doubt that Usher has been killing it during his residency in Las Vegas. There have been numerous videos of the show, and there have been plenty of celebrities that have checked out the show themselves. One person to recently catch the show, and share his experience was YK Osiris.

YK Osiris shared a video of him standing up and singing aloud as Usher performed his hit single “Burn,” and Osiris spoke about the moment and said, “Man usher had me all in my feelings that man really the king @usher I don’t know who Df I thought I was lol fr I really had a great time, y’all don’t really understand how this made me feel fr, I got work to do this man really is RNB FR.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osiris (@ykosiris)

After the show, YK Osiris flew back to Atlanta and hit the studio and expressed how inspired he was by Usher’s show that he had to get right back to work himself.

As we previously reported, Usher first announced his residency last September, and at the time, he shared his excitement for the shows and said, “Since I was 21 years old, I’ve really anticipated getting to go to Vegas and play the shows the way that they did in the early days. The vibe of Las Vegas is everything on steroids — the best clubs, the best shows, the best food, all of it. To finally be able to get this opportunity, to share myself and also to share my history with my audience, I can’t wait for it.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post YK Osiris Has The Time Of His Life At Usher’s Las Vegas Show appeared first on The Shade Room.