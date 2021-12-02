YK Osiris Gives Tour Of Drake’s Toronto Mansion: Videos – Hollywood Life

Drake’s mansion in the upscale Bridle Path neighborhood features an NBA-worthy basketball court, trophy room, and more lavish features.

YK Osiris offered fans a glimpse into Drake’s $100 million mansion in his native Toronto, Canada. The singer, real name Osiris Williams, 23, could not contain his awe as he documented rooms from the lavish estate, referred to as The Embassy by the Canadian rapper, real name Aubrey Graham, 35, and his friends, sharing the tour on Instagram Story on Dec. 1.

A spacious basketball court, a trophy room filled with Grammys and other accolades, and a high-tech toilet were featured in the tour. In one video, the rapper walked through a dark room flanked by gold and transparent trophy stands. “This is what you call fucking greatness man,” YK Osiris said in the video. “This what I look up to.”

In another clip, the “Valentine” singer was perplexed by a jet black toilet operated via Bluetooth. “This shit is crazy,” YK Osiris said as he fidgeted with the buttons on a screen. The bathroom is decked out in whimsical banana leaf wallpaper in shades of green.

Later, he enjoyed some basketball in the in-mansion court with flooring that had “OVO,” Drake’s record label, on it.

In one of the living spaces, the Canadian rapper has the album art for his 2013 album “Nothing Was the Same” in a gold frame hung over a gray couch.

On Dec. 2, the singer shared another video from the kitchen on Instagram as he chatted with Drake about clearing some debt.

According to various reports, Drake purchased the property in 2018 for $6.7 million, buying a plot of land in the upscale Bridle Path neighborhood. The Grammy winner renovated and designed the space, enlisting luxury architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli to elevate the space, making its value now at around $100 million.

At 50,000 square feet, the home takes design cues from Beaux-Arts architecture, featuring luxe black and white marble and gold features, according to a profile of the sprawling property published in Architectural Digest last April. “Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years,” Drake told the magazine.

“I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” he continued. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.” Ferris added, “In form, materials, and execution, the structure is a proper 19th-century limestone mansion. But the exterior profiles are more minimal and the lines are a bit cleaner. This isn’t stucco, paint, and fake gold. That’s not what Drake wanted, and that’s not what I do.”