Yields steady with speech by Fed’s Powell this week’s focus

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields were
little changed on the day on Monday in light trading volumes as
investors waited on comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell on Friday for any new clues on when the U.S. central bank
may begin paring bond purchases.
Powell is due to speak at the Fed’s annual economic
symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
“In the interim, there is little urgency to challenge the
existing range in US rates and therefore a sideways grind
remains the path of least resistance as the market enters
late-August,” Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO
Capital markets, said in a report on Monday.
Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting released on Wednesday
showed that the bulk of the U.S. central bank’s policy-setting
committee is coalescing around a plan that would see the Fed
start trimming its bond-buying program later this year, though
policymakers remained somewhat at odds over how fast to taper
the asset purchases.
An uptick in Delta COVID cases, however, has raised concerns
that the economic recovery may take longer than previously
expected, and could push back the timeline on normalizing
monetary policy.
Benchmark 10-year yields were little changed on
the day at 1.265%. The yields are in a range after falling from
a one-month high of 1.379% on Aug. 12, while holding above a
six-month low of 1.127% reached earlier this month.
Analysts warned against reading too much into price action
as trading volumes are light with many traders and investors out
for August summer vacations.
Yields had edged higher earlier on Monday as rising stocks
reflected improving risk sentiment.
The Treasury will also sell $183 billion in short and
intermediate-dated supply this week, including $60 billion in
two-year notes on Tuesday, $61 billion in five-year notes on
Wednesday and $62 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.
Bond yields are also likely being held down by seasonality,
with August typically being a strong month for bonds.
“The biggest yield changes for the whole month of August
tend to be to the down side,” Erik Nelson, a macro strategist at
Wells Fargo said in a report on Monday. “We doubt the 10y yield
can move much lower, but we see few short-term catalysts for a
big move higher.”
August 23 Monday 9:36AM New York / 1336 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000
Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002
Two-year note 99-206/256 0.2262 0.002
Three-year note 99-204/256 0.4438 0.000
Five-year note 99-58/256 0.7851 0.000
Seven-year note 99-158/256 1.0574 0.001
10-year note 99-220/256 1.265 0.005
20-year bond 99-32/256 1.8024 0.009
30-year bond 102-152/256 1.8863 0.013
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.00 0.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.25 0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.00 -0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.25 -0.25
spread
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
