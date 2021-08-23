Yields steady with speech by Fed’s Powell this week’s focus

Article content

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields were

little changed on the day on Monday in light trading volumes as

investors waited on comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome

Powell on Friday for any new clues on when the U.S. central bank

may begin paring bond purchases.

Powell is due to speak at the Fed’s annual economic

symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“In the interim, there is little urgency to challenge the

existing range in US rates and therefore a sideways grind

remains the path of least resistance as the market enters