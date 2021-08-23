Home Business Yields steady with speech by Fed’s Powell this week’s focus

Yields steady with speech by Fed’s Powell this week’s focus

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Aug 23, 2021  •  10 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields were

little changed on the day on Monday in light trading volumes as

investors waited on comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome

Powell on Friday for any new clues on when the U.S. central bank

may begin paring bond purchases.

Powell is due to speak at the Fed’s annual economic

symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“In the interim, there is little urgency to challenge the

existing range in US rates and therefore a sideways grind

remains the path of least resistance as the market enters

late-August,” Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO

Capital markets, said in a report on Monday.

Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting released on Wednesday

showed that the bulk of the U.S. central bank’s policy-setting

committee is coalescing around a plan that would see the Fed

start trimming its bond-buying program later this year, though

policymakers remained somewhat at odds over how fast to taper

the asset purchases.

An uptick in Delta COVID cases, however, has raised concerns

that the economic recovery may take longer than previously

expected, and could push back the timeline on normalizing

monetary policy.

Benchmark 10-year yields were little changed on

the day at 1.265%. The yields are in a range after falling from

a one-month high of 1.379% on Aug. 12, while holding above a

six-month low of 1.127% reached earlier this month.

Analysts warned against reading too much into price action

as trading volumes are light with many traders and investors out

for August summer vacations.

Yields had edged higher earlier on Monday as rising stocks

reflected improving risk sentiment.

The Treasury will also sell $183 billion in short and

intermediate-dated supply this week, including $60 billion in

two-year notes on Tuesday, $61 billion in five-year notes on

Wednesday and $62 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

Bond yields are also likely being held down by seasonality,

with August typically being a strong month for bonds.

“The biggest yield changes for the whole month of August

tend to be to the down side,” Erik Nelson, a macro strategist at

Wells Fargo said in a report on Monday. “We doubt the 10y yield

can move much lower, but we see few short-term catalysts for a

big move higher.”

August 23 Monday 9:36AM New York / 1336 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000

Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002

Two-year note 99-206/256 0.2262 0.002

Three-year note 99-204/256 0.4438 0.000

Five-year note 99-58/256 0.7851 0.000

Seven-year note 99-158/256 1.0574 0.001

10-year note 99-220/256 1.265 0.005

20-year bond 99-32/256 1.8024 0.009

30-year bond 102-152/256 1.8863 0.013

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.00 0.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.25 0.50

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.00 -0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.25 -0.25

spread

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLES

    ©