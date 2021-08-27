Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields dipped in
choppy trading after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave no
new hints on when the U.S. central bank is likely to begin
paring bond purchases in a highly anticipated speech on Friday.
The U.S. economy continues to make progress toward the
Federal Reserve’s benchmarks for reducing its pandemic-era
emergency programs, Powell, in remarks that defended the view
that current high inflation will likely pass and stopped short
of signaling the timing for any policy shift.
Powell made the comments virtually at the Fed’s annual
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, economic symposium.
Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting released last week
showed that the bulk of the bank’s policy-setting committee
expect the Fed will start trimming its bond-buying program later
this year, though consumer sentiment and economic data have
weakened since the July meeting.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last yielding
1.329%, down from around 1.341% before Powell’s comments were
released. The yields briefly reached a two-week high of 1.375%
on Thursday.
Trading this week has been choppy in light liquidity with
many traders and investors out for August summer vacations.
August 27 Friday 10:11AM New York / 1411 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000
Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000
Two-year note 99-204/256 0.2268 -0.012
Three-year note 99-206/256 0.4415 -0.010
Five-year note 99-162/256 0.8251 -0.018
Seven-year note 100-4/256 1.1227 -0.013
10-year note 99-64/256 1.3306 -0.013
20-year bond 98-44/256 1.8601 -0.010
30-year bond 101-148/256 1.9304 -0.011
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.25 0.50
spread
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and
Jonathan Oatis)
