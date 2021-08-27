Yields slip after Powell comments, no hints on taper timeline

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Aug 27, 2021

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields dipped in

choppy trading after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave no

new hints on when the U.S. central bank is likely to begin

paring bond purchases in a highly anticipated speech on Friday.

The U.S. economy continues to make progress toward the

Federal Reserve’s benchmarks for reducing its pandemic-era

emergency programs, Powell, in remarks that defended the view

that current high inflation will likely pass and stopped short

of signaling the timing for any policy shift.

Powell made the comments virtually at the Fed’s annual

Jackson Hole, Wyoming, economic symposium.

Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting released last week

showed that the bulk of the bank’s policy-setting committee

expect the Fed will start trimming its bond-buying program later

this year, though consumer sentiment and economic data have

weakened since the July meeting.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last yielding

1.329%, down from around 1.341% before Powell’s comments were

released. The yields briefly reached a two-week high of 1.375%

on Thursday.

Trading this week has been choppy in light liquidity with

many traders and investors out for August summer vacations.

August 27 Friday 10:11AM New York / 1411 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000

Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000

Two-year note 99-204/256 0.2268 -0.012

Three-year note 99-206/256 0.4415 -0.010

Five-year note 99-162/256 0.8251 -0.018

Seven-year note 100-4/256 1.1227 -0.013

10-year note 99-64/256 1.3306 -0.013

20-year bond 98-44/256 1.8601 -0.010

30-year bond 101-148/256 1.9304 -0.011

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 0.50

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.25

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.25 0.50

spread

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and

Jonathan Oatis)

