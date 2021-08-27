Yields slip after Powell comments, no hints on taper timeline

Article content

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields dipped in

choppy trading after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave no

new hints on when the U.S. central bank is likely to begin

paring bond purchases in a highly anticipated speech on Friday.

The U.S. economy continues to make progress toward the

Federal Reserve’s benchmarks for reducing its pandemic-era

emergency programs, Powell, in remarks that defended the view

that current high inflation will likely pass and stopped short

of signaling the timing for any policy shift.