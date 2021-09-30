Yields settle with stocks on mixed economic data, budget talks

bid into Treasuries,” said Andy Richman, managing director of

“It’s a risk-off movement that’s putting a little bit of a

morning, then declined as investors sold off stocks and looked

points at 1.5219%. It reached as high as 1.557% on Thursday

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 1.7 basis

portfolios with the end of September.

investors watched budget talks in Washington and rebalanced

while stocks moved down amid mixed economic signals, as

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday

Sterling Capital Management.

Richman said the move was still slight and left the note’s

yield above the 1.5% mark it crossed on Monday, several days

after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it was shifting toward a

more hawkish policy.

The trading came as a pair of economic reports offered

different signals. The number of Americans filing new claims for

unemployment benefits increased last week for the third straight

week, the U.S. Labor Department said, which could raise concerns

that the jobs market was softening.

Separately, the Commerce Department on Thursday confirmed

that economic growth accelerated in the second quarter, thanks

to pandemic relief money from the government, which boosted

consumer spending.