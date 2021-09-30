Yields settle with stocks on mixed economic data, budget talks

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday

while stocks moved down amid mixed economic signals, as

investors watched budget talks in Washington and rebalanced

portfolios with the end of September.

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 1.7 basis

points at 1.5219%. It reached as high as 1.557% on Thursday

morning, then declined as investors sold off stocks and looked

for safe havens.

“It’s a risk-off movement that’s putting a little bit of a

bid into Treasuries,” said Andy Richman, managing director of

Sterling Capital Management.

Richman said the move was still slight and left the note’s

yield above the 1.5% mark it crossed on Monday, several days

after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it was shifting toward a

more hawkish policy.

The trading came as a pair of economic reports offered

different signals. The number of Americans filing new claims for

unemployment benefits increased last week for the third straight

week, the U.S. Labor Department said, which could raise concerns

that the jobs market was softening.

Separately, the Commerce Department on Thursday confirmed

that economic growth accelerated in the second quarter, thanks

to pandemic relief money from the government, which boosted

consumer spending.

The reports provided enough support for bond buyers as they

eyed ongoing budget talks in Washington, where the U.S. Congress

faced a deadline to avoid a government shutdown and Democrats

battled internally over spending plans.

Failure to resolve the matters could disrupt financial

markets, but major investors seemed to expect that leaders would

at least reach temporary agreements.

“We don’t believe, despite the degree of opposing views,

that policymakers will allow a debt default to occur. The stakes

are too high,” Vanguard Group Inc Chief Investment Officer Greg

Davis wrote in a company blog posted late on Wednesday.

Meanwhile traders extending their positions at month-end

should help keep bond prices firm, said Tom di Galoma, managing

director of Seaport Global Holdings, in a note to investors.

The Fed said on Thursday it accepted $1.6 trillion in

reverse repurchase bids, a record high amount that also

reflected month-end and quarter-end portfolio

shifts.

The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities

was at -0.857% and the breakeven inflation rate

was at 2.386%.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically

moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down about a

basis point at 0.2892%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve

measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury

notes, seen as an indicator of economic

expectations, was roughly unchanged at 123 basis points.

September 30 Thursday 2:08 PM New York / 1808 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0375 0.038 -0.003

Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002

Two-year note 99-236/256 0.2892 -0.008

Three-year note 99-144/256 0.5244 -0.014

Five-year note 99-114/256 0.989 -0.023

Seven-year note 99-138/256 1.3192 -0.022

10-year note 97-132/256 1.5219 -0.017

20-year bond 95-112/256 2.0301 -0.006

30-year bond 98-20/256 2.0867 0.000

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 10.00 1.50

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.75 1.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 1.25

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 0.50

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.75 -0.75

spread

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston)

