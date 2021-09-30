Yields settle with stocks on mixed economic data, budget talks

Article content
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday
while stocks moved down amid mixed economic signals, as
investors watched budget talks in Washington and rebalanced
portfolios with the end of September.
The benchmark 10-year yield was down 1.7 basis
points at 1.5219%. It reached as high as 1.557% on Thursday
morning, then declined as investors sold off stocks and looked
for safe havens.
“It’s a risk-off movement that’s putting a little bit of a
bid into Treasuries,” said Andy Richman, managing director of
Article content
Sterling Capital Management.
Richman said the move was still slight and left the note’s
yield above the 1.5% mark it crossed on Monday, several days
after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it was shifting toward a
more hawkish policy.
The trading came as a pair of economic reports offered
different signals. The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits increased last week for the third straight
week, the U.S. Labor Department said, which could raise concerns
that the jobs market was softening.
Separately, the Commerce Department on Thursday confirmed
that economic growth accelerated in the second quarter, thanks
to pandemic relief money from the government, which boosted
consumer spending.
Article content
The reports provided enough support for bond buyers as they
eyed ongoing budget talks in Washington, where the U.S. Congress
faced a deadline to avoid a government shutdown and Democrats
battled internally over spending plans.
Failure to resolve the matters could disrupt financial
markets, but major investors seemed to expect that leaders would
at least reach temporary agreements.
“We don’t believe, despite the degree of opposing views,
that policymakers will allow a debt default to occur. The stakes
are too high,” Vanguard Group Inc Chief Investment Officer Greg
Davis wrote in a company blog posted late on Wednesday.
Meanwhile traders extending their positions at month-end
should help keep bond prices firm, said Tom di Galoma, managing
Article content
director of Seaport Global Holdings, in a note to investors.
The Fed said on Thursday it accepted $1.6 trillion in
reverse repurchase bids, a record high amount that also
reflected month-end and quarter-end portfolio
shifts.
The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
was at -0.857% and the breakeven inflation rate
was at 2.386%.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down about a
basis point at 0.2892%.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was roughly unchanged at 123 basis points.
September 30 Thursday 2:08 PM New York / 1808 GMT
Article content
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.0375 0.038 -0.003
Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002
Two-year note 99-236/256 0.2892 -0.008
Three-year note 99-144/256 0.5244 -0.014
Five-year note 99-114/256 0.989 -0.023
Seven-year note 99-138/256 1.3192 -0.022
10-year note 97-132/256 1.5219 -0.017
20-year bond 95-112/256 2.0301 -0.006
30-year bond 98-20/256 2.0867 0.000
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 10.00 1.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.75 1.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 1.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 0.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.75 -0.75
spread
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston)
