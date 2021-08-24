Yields rise with Powell in focus, strong demand for two-year auction

Article content

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields rose on

Tuesday as investors waited on comments on Friday by Federal

Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for any new indications on when the

central bank is likely to begin paring bond purchases.

Powell is due to speak at the Fed’s annual economic

symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The event on Aug. 27 will

take place virtually and not in person due to the spread of

COVID-19 in the county, which has reduced expectations that any

major announcement will be made at the event.