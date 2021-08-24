Home Business Yields rise with Powell in focus, strong demand for two-year auction

Yields rise with Powell in focus, strong demand for two-year auction

Matilda Colman
NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields rose on

Tuesday as investors waited on comments on Friday by Federal

Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for any new indications on when the

central bank is likely to begin paring bond purchases.

Powell is due to speak at the Fed’s annual economic

symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The event on Aug. 27 will

take place virtually and not in person due to the spread of

COVID-19 in the county, which has reduced expectations that any

major announcement will be made at the event.

Still, investors will be watching to see if Powell indicates

that a reduction in bond purchases is imminent, and whether he

expresses any new concerns about economic growth due to the rise

in COVID-19 Delta variant cases.

“The market has convinced itself that the taper is sooner

rather than later… if Powell doesn’t repeat that message I think

you’re going to see traders confused,” said Jim Vogel, an

interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting released on Wednesday

showed that the bulk of the central bank’s policy-setting

committee expect the Fed will start trimming its bond-buying

program later this year.

Optimism over the economic recovery has faded since July as

economic data has missed expectations, however, and consumer

sentiment earlier this month dropped to its lowest in a decade.

“We got so used to exuberant data and broad forecasts for

continued growth and demand that was going to push inflation

higher, and that seems to be slowly leaking out around the world

over the last three or four weeks,” said Vogel.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose three and a half

basis points to 1.290%. The yields are in a range after falling

from a one-month high of 1.379% on Aug. 12, while holding above

a six-month low of 1.127% reached earlier this month.

Two-year note yields fell after the Treasury saw strong

demand for a $60 billion sale of the notes, which sold at a high

yield of 0.242%, around one basis point below where they had

traded before the auction.

Two-year yields were last at 0.226%.

The government will also sell $61 billion in five-year notes

on Wednesday and $62 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

Data on Tuesday showed that sales of new U.S. single-family

homes increased in July after three straight monthly declines,

but housing market momentum is slowing as surging housing prices

amid tight supply sideline some first-time buyers from the

market.

Trading volumes are light this week with many traders and

investors out for August summer vacations.

August 24 Tuesday 3:03PM New York / 1903 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0575 0.0583 0.000

Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000

Two-year note 99-206/256 0.2264 0.000

Three-year note 99-202/256 0.4465 0.009

Five-year note 99-46/256 0.7949 0.023

Seven-year note 99-128/256 1.075 0.028

10-year note 99-160/256 1.2902 0.035

20-year bond 98-180/256 1.8278 0.037

30-year bond 102-24/256 1.9079 0.036

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.50 0.75

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.25 0.50

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.50

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 0.00

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.00 -0.50

spread

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and

Marguerita Choy)

