Yields rise with Powell in focus, strong demand for two-year auction

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday as investors waited on comments on Friday by Federal
Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for any new indications on when the
central bank is likely to begin paring bond purchases.
Powell is due to speak at the Fed’s annual economic
symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The event on Aug. 27 will
take place virtually and not in person due to the spread of
COVID-19 in the county, which has reduced expectations that any
major announcement will be made at the event.
Still, investors will be watching to see if Powell indicates
that a reduction in bond purchases is imminent, and whether he
expresses any new concerns about economic growth due to the rise
in COVID-19 Delta variant cases.
“The market has convinced itself that the taper is sooner
rather than later… if Powell doesn’t repeat that message I think
you’re going to see traders confused,” said Jim Vogel, an
interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting released on Wednesday
showed that the bulk of the central bank’s policy-setting
committee expect the Fed will start trimming its bond-buying
program later this year.
Optimism over the economic recovery has faded since July as
economic data has missed expectations, however, and consumer
sentiment earlier this month dropped to its lowest in a decade.
“We got so used to exuberant data and broad forecasts for
continued growth and demand that was going to push inflation
higher, and that seems to be slowly leaking out around the world
over the last three or four weeks,” said Vogel.
Benchmark 10-year yields rose three and a half
basis points to 1.290%. The yields are in a range after falling
from a one-month high of 1.379% on Aug. 12, while holding above
a six-month low of 1.127% reached earlier this month.
Two-year note yields fell after the Treasury saw strong
demand for a $60 billion sale of the notes, which sold at a high
yield of 0.242%, around one basis point below where they had
traded before the auction.
Two-year yields were last at 0.226%.
The government will also sell $61 billion in five-year notes
on Wednesday and $62 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.
Data on Tuesday showed that sales of new U.S. single-family
homes increased in July after three straight monthly declines,
but housing market momentum is slowing as surging housing prices
amid tight supply sideline some first-time buyers from the
market.
Trading volumes are light this week with many traders and
investors out for August summer vacations.
August 24 Tuesday 3:03PM New York / 1903 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.0575 0.0583 0.000
Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000
Two-year note 99-206/256 0.2264 0.000
Three-year note 99-202/256 0.4465 0.009
Five-year note 99-46/256 0.7949 0.023
Seven-year note 99-128/256 1.075 0.028
10-year note 99-160/256 1.2902 0.035
20-year bond 98-180/256 1.8278 0.037
30-year bond 102-24/256 1.9079 0.036
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.50 0.75
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.25 0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.50
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 0.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.00 -0.50
spread
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and
Marguerita Choy)
