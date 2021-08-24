Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday as investors waited on comments on Friday by Federal
Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for any new indications on when the
U.S. central bank is likely to begin paring bond purchases, and
before the Treasury will sell new two-year notes.
Powell is due to speak at the Fed’s annual economic
symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The event will take place
virtually and not in person due to the spread of COVID-19 in the
county, which has reduced expectations that any major
announcement will be made at the event.
Still, investors will be watching to see if Powell indicates
that a reduction in bond purchases is imminent, and whether he
expresses any new concerns about economic growth due to the rise
in Delta COVID cases.
“The market has convinced itself that the taper is sooner
rather than later… if Powell doesn’t repeat that message I think
you’re going to see traders confused,” said Jim Vogel, an
interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting released on Wednesday
showed that the bulk of the U.S. central bank’s policy-setting
committee expect the Fed will start trimming its bond-buying
program later this year.
Benchmark 10-year yields rose two and a half
basis points to 1.280%. The yields are in a range after falling
from a one-month high of 1.379% on Aug. 12, while holding above
a six-month low of 1.127% reached earlier this month.
Two-year note yields also gained before the Treasury will
sell $60 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, the first sale of
$183 billion in short and intermediate-dated supply this week.
The government will also auction $61 billion in five-year notes
on Wednesday and $62 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.
The two-year yields were last at 0.232%.
Trading volumes are light this week with many traders and
investors out for August summer vacations.
August 24 Tuesday 9:38AM New York / 1338 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 -0.002
Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000
Two-year note 99-203/256 0.2324 0.006
Three-year note 99-202/256 0.4465 0.009
Five-year note 99-56/256 0.7868 0.015
Seven-year note 99-146/256 1.0644 0.017
10-year note 99-184/256 1.2801 0.025
20-year bond 98-196/256 1.8241 0.033
30-year bond 102-44/256 1.9046 0.033
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.25 0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.00 0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.50 0.00
spread
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
