Yields rise with Powell, auctions in focus

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Author of the article:

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields rose on

Tuesday as investors waited on comments on Friday by Federal

Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for any new indications on when the

U.S. central bank is likely to begin paring bond purchases, and

before the Treasury will sell new two-year notes.

Powell is due to speak at the Fed’s annual economic

symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The event will take place

virtually and not in person due to the spread of COVID-19 in the

county, which has reduced expectations that any major

announcement will be made at the event.

Still, investors will be watching to see if Powell indicates

that a reduction in bond purchases is imminent, and whether he

expresses any new concerns about economic growth due to the rise

in Delta COVID cases.

“The market has convinced itself that the taper is sooner

rather than later… if Powell doesn’t repeat that message I think

you’re going to see traders confused,” said Jim Vogel, an

interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting released on Wednesday

showed that the bulk of the U.S. central bank’s policy-setting

committee expect the Fed will start trimming its bond-buying

program later this year.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose two and a half

basis points to 1.280%. The yields are in a range after falling

from a one-month high of 1.379% on Aug. 12, while holding above

a six-month low of 1.127% reached earlier this month.

Two-year note yields also gained before the Treasury will

sell $60 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, the first sale of

$183 billion in short and intermediate-dated supply this week.

The government will also auction $61 billion in five-year notes

on Wednesday and $62 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

The two-year yields were last at 0.232%.

Trading volumes are light this week with many traders and

investors out for August summer vacations.

August 24 Tuesday 9:38AM New York / 1338 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 -0.002

Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000

Two-year note 99-203/256 0.2324 0.006

Three-year note 99-202/256 0.4465 0.009

Five-year note 99-56/256 0.7868 0.015

Seven-year note 99-146/256 1.0644 0.017

10-year note 99-184/256 1.2801 0.025

20-year bond 98-196/256 1.8241 0.033

30-year bond 102-44/256 1.9046 0.033

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.25 0.50

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.25

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.00 0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.50 0.00

spread

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

