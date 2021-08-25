Yields rise with Fed’s Powell speech in focus

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Author of the article:

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields rose to

almost two-week highs on Wednesday ahead of a speech later in

the week by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that will be

scoured for any new clues on when the U.S. central bank is

likely to begin paring bond purchases.

The move higher may have been exacerbated by algorithmic

traders selling Treasuries after the 10-year yields broke above

their 200-day moving average.

Powell will speak virtually on Friday at the Fed’s annual

economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Traders will be watching to see whether Powell expresses

fresh concerns about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant

after Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, among the U.S. central

bank’s most forceful advocates for starting to reduce support

for the economy, said on Friday he may need to adjust that view

if the coronavirus slows economic growth materially.

“Following Kaplan’s well-timed comments on his openness to a

later taper if Delta weighs on growth, the presumed likelihood

that Powell errs toward dovishness has gone up, leaving the risk

of a modest hawkish surprise if he doesn’t,” Jonathan Cohn, a

trading strategist at Credit Suisse, said in a report.

Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting released last Wednesday

showed that the bulk of the U.S. central bank’s policy-setting

committee expect the Fed will start trimming its bond-buying

program later this year, though consumer sentiment and economic

data have weakened since then.

Data on Wednesday showed that new orders for key U.S.-made

capital goods were steady in July, while an acceleration in

shipments suggested business investment in equipment could

offset an anticipated slowdown in consumer spending and keep the

economy on a solid growth path in the third quarter.

In choppy trading, benchmark 10-year yields

gained six basis points to 1.347%, the highest since Aug. 13,

and above the 200-day moving average of 1.326%.

“Once that broke, there could have been some algorithmic

trading activity that pushed us a few basis points higher,” said

Ben Jeffery, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets

in New York.

Breakeven inflation rates on five-year Treasury

Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) also rose to

2.53%, from 2.49% late on Tuesday.

Low liquidity with many traders out for August vacations was

seen as adding to market volatility.

The Treasury sold $61 billion in five-year notes to average

demand on Wednesday, the second sale of $183 billion in short

and intermediate-dated supply this week.

The notes sold at a high yield of 0.831%, close to where

they had traded before the sale.

The government saw strong demand for a $60 billion auction

of two-year notes on Tuesday. It will also sell $62 billion in

seven-year notes on Thursday.

Five-year note yields rose three basis points on

the day at 0.824% in the secondary market.

The Fed also saw a record $1.15 trillion in demand for its

reverse repurchase agreement facility on Wednesday as money

market investors continued to struggle with a dearth of safe

short-term assets to buy.

Demand was also driven by Government-Sponsored Enterprises

(GSEs) such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan

Bank System, which each month temporarily park principal and

interest from mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the market.

August 25 Wednesday 3:12PM New York / 1912 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.007

Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000

Two-year note 99-195/256 0.2445 -0.005

Three-year note 99-196/256 0.4545 0.007

Five-year note 99-10/256 0.8243 0.032

Seven-year note 99-48/256 1.1222 0.048

10-year note 99-24/256 1.3474 0.057

20-year bond 97-196/256 1.8848 0.057

30-year bond 100-220/256 1.9619 0.055

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 -1.75

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.75

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.75

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 0.50

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.25 0.75

spread

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Bernadette Baum,

Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis)

