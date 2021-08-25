Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields rose to
almost two-week highs on Wednesday ahead of a speech later in
the week by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that will be
scoured for any new clues on when the U.S. central bank is
likely to begin paring bond purchases.
The move higher may have been exacerbated by algorithmic
traders selling Treasuries after the 10-year yields broke above
their 200-day moving average.
Powell will speak virtually on Friday at the Fed’s annual
economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Traders will be watching to see whether Powell expresses
fresh concerns about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant
after Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, among the U.S. central
bank’s most forceful advocates for starting to reduce support
for the economy, said on Friday he may need to adjust that view
if the coronavirus slows economic growth materially.
“Following Kaplan’s well-timed comments on his openness to a
later taper if Delta weighs on growth, the presumed likelihood
that Powell errs toward dovishness has gone up, leaving the risk
of a modest hawkish surprise if he doesn’t,” Jonathan Cohn, a
trading strategist at Credit Suisse, said in a report.
Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting released last Wednesday
showed that the bulk of the U.S. central bank’s policy-setting
committee expect the Fed will start trimming its bond-buying
program later this year, though consumer sentiment and economic
data have weakened since then.
Data on Wednesday showed that new orders for key U.S.-made
capital goods were steady in July, while an acceleration in
shipments suggested business investment in equipment could
offset an anticipated slowdown in consumer spending and keep the
economy on a solid growth path in the third quarter.
In choppy trading, benchmark 10-year yields
gained six basis points to 1.347%, the highest since Aug. 13,
and above the 200-day moving average of 1.326%.
“Once that broke, there could have been some algorithmic
trading activity that pushed us a few basis points higher,” said
Ben Jeffery, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets
in New York.
Breakeven inflation rates on five-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) also rose to
2.53%, from 2.49% late on Tuesday.
Low liquidity with many traders out for August vacations was
seen as adding to market volatility.
The Treasury sold $61 billion in five-year notes to average
demand on Wednesday, the second sale of $183 billion in short
and intermediate-dated supply this week.
The notes sold at a high yield of 0.831%, close to where
they had traded before the sale.
The government saw strong demand for a $60 billion auction
of two-year notes on Tuesday. It will also sell $62 billion in
seven-year notes on Thursday.
Five-year note yields rose three basis points on
the day at 0.824% in the secondary market.
The Fed also saw a record $1.15 trillion in demand for its
reverse repurchase agreement facility on Wednesday as money
market investors continued to struggle with a dearth of safe
short-term assets to buy.
Demand was also driven by Government-Sponsored Enterprises
(GSEs) such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan
Bank System, which each month temporarily park principal and
interest from mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the market.
August 25 Wednesday 3:12PM New York / 1912 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.007
Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000
Two-year note 99-195/256 0.2445 -0.005
Three-year note 99-196/256 0.4545 0.007
Five-year note 99-10/256 0.8243 0.032
Seven-year note 99-48/256 1.1222 0.048
10-year note 99-24/256 1.3474 0.057
20-year bond 97-196/256 1.8848 0.057
30-year bond 100-220/256 1.9619 0.055
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 -1.75
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.75
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.75
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 0.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.25 0.75
spread
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Bernadette Baum,
Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis)
