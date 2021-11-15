Yields rise as corp supply calendar grows

Article content NEW YORK — Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to three-week highs on Monday as companies rushed to sell debt before liquidity likely worsens during the holiday season and ahead of a U.S. government sale of new 20-year bonds on Wednesday. Investment grade borrowers across multiple sectors tapped the debt market on Monday, with activity expected to slow next week, when markets will close on Thursday for Thanksgiving. “We probably only have three or four weeks left of new issue

Article content corporate supply (before year-end) so this could be a big week for credit, and if it is we could start to see a backup in rates,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. The Treasury is also due to sell $23 billion of 20-year bonds on Wednesday, which may see tepid demand following a weak $25 billion sale of 30-year bonds last week. Twenty-year bond yields have traded above those offered on 30-year bonds since Oct. 28, with the tenor suffering from relatively low demand compared with other maturities. Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, said the lack of a liquid 20-year futures contract makes it harder to hedge the bonds and in turn may reduce the willingness of banks to intermediate the trades,

Article content which results in their having wider bid and ask spreads. The Treasury said earlier this month that it would cut issuance of seven- and 20-year maturities faster than other issues in the coming quarter to address structural imbalances in supply and demand at these tenors. The 20-year bond yields rose 5 basis points to 2.04% while 30-year bond yields increased 5 basis pojnts to 2.01%. Benchmark 10-year yields gained 4 basis points to 1.62% and are up from a one-month low of 1.42% last Tuesday. Yields surged last week after data showed that U.S. consumer prices posted their biggest gain in 31 years in October, though the benchmark notes remain below five-month peaks reached in mid-October. The next major U.S. economic release will be retail sales

Article content data on Tuesday. The New York Fed’s Empire State manufacturing business conditions index on Monday showed improving conditions in November. Several Fed officials are also due to speak this week and will be watched to see if they express any new concerns that rising price pressures are becoming entrenched. These speakers include Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, New York Fed President John Williams and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans. November 15 Monday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.0625 0.0634 -0.003 Two-year note 99-182/256 0.5238 0.002 Three-year note 99-166/256 0.8691 0.013 Five-year note 99-94/256 1.2571 0.018 Seven-year note 99-32/256 1.5079 0.033 10-year note 97-184/256 1.6231 0.039 20-year bond 95-68/256 2.0425 0.048 30-year bond 97-8/256 2.0072 0.052 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.50 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -19.50 -1.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Hugh Lawson)

