Yields rise as corp supply calendar grows

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

Author of the article:

NEW YORK — Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields

rose to three-week highs on Monday as companies rushed to sell

debt before liquidity likely worsens during the holiday season

and ahead of a U.S. government sale of new 20-year bonds on

Wednesday.

Investment grade borrowers across multiple sectors tapped

the debt market on Monday, with activity expected to slow next

week, when markets will close on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

“We probably only have three or four weeks left of new issue

corporate supply (before year-end) so this could be a big week

for credit, and if it is we could start to see a backup in

rates,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport

Global Holdings in New York.

The Treasury is also due to sell $23 billion of 20-year

bonds on Wednesday, which may see tepid demand following a weak

$25 billion sale of 30-year bonds last week.

Twenty-year bond yields have traded above those offered on

30-year bonds since Oct. 28, with the tenor

suffering from relatively low demand compared with other

maturities.

Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney

Montgomery Scott, said the lack of a liquid 20-year futures

contract makes it harder to hedge the bonds and in turn may

reduce the willingness of banks to intermediate the trades,

which results in their having wider bid and ask spreads.

The Treasury said earlier this month that it would cut

issuance of seven- and 20-year maturities faster than other

issues in the coming quarter to address structural imbalances in

supply and demand at these tenors.

The 20-year bond yields rose 5 basis points to

2.04% while 30-year bond yields increased 5 basis

pojnts to 2.01%.

Benchmark 10-year yields gained 4 basis points

to 1.62% and are up from a one-month low of 1.42% last Tuesday.

Yields surged last week after data showed that U.S. consumer

prices posted their biggest gain in 31 years in October, though

the benchmark notes remain below five-month peaks reached in

mid-October.

The next major U.S. economic release will be retail sales

data on Tuesday. The New York Fed’s Empire State manufacturing

business conditions index on Monday showed improving conditions

in November.

Several Fed officials are also due to speak this week and

will be watched to see if they express any new concerns that

rising price pressures are becoming entrenched.

These speakers include Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin,

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, San Francisco Fed

President Mary Daly, New York Fed President John Williams and

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans.

November 15 Monday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.005

Six-month bills 0.0625 0.0634 -0.003

Two-year note 99-182/256 0.5238 0.002

Three-year note 99-166/256 0.8691 0.013

Five-year note 99-94/256 1.2571 0.018

Seven-year note 99-32/256 1.5079 0.033

10-year note 97-184/256 1.6231 0.039

20-year bond 95-68/256 2.0425 0.048

30-year bond 97-8/256 2.0072 0.052

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.75 -0.50

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.25 -1.00

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.25 -0.25

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.50 -1.00

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -19.50 -1.75

spread

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Hugh

Lawson)

Comments

