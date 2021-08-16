Yields lower on weak Chinese data, Afghan and COVID concerns

The developments in Afghanistan mean “chaos for 38 million

capital Kabul and declared the war against foreign and local

global risks grew after Taliban insurgents seized the Afghan

sharply and missed expectations in July, while concerns about

demand for the safe-haven bonds.

Taliban victory in Afghanistan and new COVID variants increased

Monday as weak Chinese economic data and concerns about the

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields fell on

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

situated between Pakistan and Iran (and) further destabilizes a

world still giving ground to the pandemic,” Jim Vogel, an

interest rate strategist at FHN Financial, said in a report.

The continued spread of new COVID-19 variants is also adding

doubts that the economy will return to normal anytime soon.

“The primary driver of the outright level of US rates is the

path out of the pandemic. At a minimum, the rise of delta

variant cases in the US has introduced enough uncertainty as to

further delay the resumption of business in the paradigm of the

new normal,” analysts at BMO Capital Markets said in a note.

The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday its barometer of

manufacturing business activity in New York state declined more