Home Business Yields jump, 10-year tops 1.6% for first time since June

Yields jump, 10-year tops 1.6% for first time since June

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Author of the article:

CHICAGO — U.S. Treasury yields hit

multi-month highs on Friday in the wake of a

weaker-than-anticipated September employment report that was

still expected to keep the Federal Reserve on track with its

tapering plans and as inflation expectations rose.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which dropped to a

session low of 1.558% shortly after the jobs data, later climbed

to its highest level since June 4 at 1.617%. It was last up 3.2

basis points at 1.603%. Yields on 20- and 30-year bonds also

jumped to levels previously seen in June before easing later in

the session.

“Treasuries are under a great deal of stress based on

positioning for Fed tapering and also rising concerns about

inflation,” said John Canavan, lead analyst at Oxford Economics.

Analysts said despite underwhelming jobs data, the Fed next

month was likely to announce plans to reduce its $120 billion in

monthly bond purchases.

“Obviously, the headline payroll number was on the soft

side, but with the upward revisions to the previous two months,

I would say it was a good enough report or a decent report to

qualify for the Fed to start tapering,” said Kathy Jones, chief

fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial

Research in New York.

The Labor Department said in its closely-watched employment

report that nonfarm payrolls increased by 194,000 jobs last

month. Data for August was revised to show 366,000 jobs created,

instead of the previously reported 235,000 positions.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls

increasing by 500,000 jobs. Estimates ranged from as high as

700,000 jobs to as low as 250,000. The unemployment rate fell to

4.8% from 5.2% in August.

Jones said the trajectory of the Treasury market was

unchanged.

“We’ve had a steeper yield curve, rising yields,

expectations for the Fed to start tightening sometime in 2022 —

all that seems to be intact,” she said.

The five-year note yield, which is more sensitive

to intermediate interest rate hikes, reached its highest level

since February 2020 at 1.059%. It was last up 2.9 basis points

at 1.0481%.

Futures on the federal funds rate, which track short-term

interest rate expectations, priced in a quarter-point tightening

by the Fed either by November or December.

Canavan said that rising energy prices were fueling

inflation concerns. Inflation expectations climbed on Friday to

their highest levels since May before easing back later in the

session. The breakeven rate on five-year Treasury

Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) hit 2.679%.

For 10-year TIPS, it rose to 2.520%.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate late on Thursday passed a stopgap

fix to the debt ceiling impasse that is expected to be taken up

by the House next week. The plan would raise the debt limit by

$480 billion, pushing the possibility of a government debt

default from this month into early December.

“In the (Treasury) bill market, there’s just a shift in

which yields are under the most pressure,” Canavan said.

Yields on Treasury bills due in October and early November

had turned sharply higher on a default risk around Oct. 18 —

the date the U.S. Treasury projected it would run out of cash.

They rapidly declined after the temporary fix surfaced in the

U.S. Congress on Wednesday, but yields in December maturities in

turn have risen, according to Canavan.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the

gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes

was last about 2 basis points steeper at 128.52

basis points. The gap between five-year notes and 30-year bonds

steepened by about 1 basis point at 111.38 basis

points.

Following Monday’s market close for the Columbus Day holiday,

the U.S. Treasury will auction $58 billion of three-year notes

and $38 billion of 10-year notes on Tuesday and $24 billion of

30-year bonds on Wednesday.

October 8 Friday 3:01PM New York / 1901 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002

Six-month bills 0.06 0.0609 0.000

Two-year note 99-222/256 0.3178 0.011

Three-year note 99-104/256 0.58 0.020

Five-year note 99-42/256 1.0481 0.029

Seven-year note 99-24/256 1.3869 0.032

10-year note 96-204/256 1.603 0.032

20-year bond 94-68/256 2.105 0.027

30-year bond 96-132/256 2.1589 0.026

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 11.25 1.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.25 0.75

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.50

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 0.50

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.00 0.50

spread

(Reporting by Karen Pierog, additional reporting by Gertrude

Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler and Nick

Zieminski)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLES

©