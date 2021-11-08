Yields higher after infrastructure deal, soft demand for 3-year notes

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Author of the article:

Traders sent most U.S. Treasury yields

higher on Monday after Congress passed a $1 trillion

infrastructure bill and demand was soft for three-year notes at

auction.

The benchmark 10-year yield was up 3.5 basis

points at 1.488%.

Analysts said the trading reflected factors including the

passage of a long-delayed $1 trillion infrastructure bill in

Washington over the weekend and a response to the volatile

session on Friday after a strong jobs report that sent the

benchmark note as low as 1.436%.

“Friday’s drop in yields was a little too much, too quickly,

and now the market’s trying to find its equilibrium,” said Bryn

Mawr Trust analyst Jim Barnes.

Stocks were mostly higher on Monday, also influencing debt

markets.

The U.S. Treasury found soft demand at an auction of $56

billion of 3-year notes at midday, according to

Barnes and to BMO rates strategist Ben Jeffery.

Auctions of 10-year notes and 30-year bonds will

follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wednesday is also the scheduled release date for consumer

price index data, which will be closely watched as a gauge of

inflation.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on

Monday repeated his view that the current surge in inflation is

largely “temporary” and will fade as supply-side pressures get

resolved, but he also sounded less convinced by that theory than

before.

Despite the positive news on jobs and infrastructure, BMO

Capital Markets’ head of U.S. rates strategy Ian Lyngen said in

an interview it was still noteworthy the yield on the 10-year

note was below 1.5%, after reaching as high as 1.705% in

October.

After the three-year auction, the yield on the 10-year

touched as high as 1.5037%, then fell back. The pattern

reflected the Fed’s shift to hawkish stance and consequent

moderating of growth and inflation expectations, Lyngen said.

“All the bond-bearish scenarios the market had contemplated

have come to fruition,” he said.

A wrinkle, he said, is breakeven rates remain high,

indicating concerns about global growth. The 10-year TIPS

yield was at -1.11% and the breakeven inflation

rate was at 2.552%, below its peak in October of nearly 2.7%,

the highest since 2006.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on

Monday said he expects the Fed to raise interest rates twice in

2022 after it wraps up its bond-buying taper mid-year, though he

said if needed the Fed could end the taper in the first

quarter.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve

measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury

notes, seen as an indicator of economic

expectations, was at 105 basis points, little changed from its

close on Friday.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically

moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.2 basis

points at 0.4406%.

November 8 Monday 1:43PM New York / 1843 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.04 0.0406 -0.005

Six-month bills 0.06 0.0609 -0.007

Two-year note 99-223/256 0.4406 0.042

Three-year note 99-190/256 0.714 0.062

Five-year note 100-20/256 1.1088 0.055

Seven-year note 100-14/256 1.3667 0.052

10-year note 97-216/256 1.488 0.035

20-year bond 97-128/256 1.9023 0.010

30-year bond 102-164/256 1.8836 -0.002

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.25 1.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.00 -0.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.50 0.75

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.00 1.50

spread

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Toby Chopra and

Cynthia Osterman)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR