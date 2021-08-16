Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Monday as weak Chinese economic data and concerns about the
Taliban victory in Afghanistan dampened risk appetite and
increased demand for the safe haven bonds.
China’s factory output and retail sales growth slowed
sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19
outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations, adding to
signs the economic recovery is losing momentum.
Meanwhile five people were killed in chaos at Kabul airport
on Monday, witnesses said, as people tried to flee a day after
Taliban insurgents seized the Afghan capital and declared the
war against foreign and local forces over.
The developments in Afghanistan mean “chaos for 38 million
situated between Pakistan and Iran (and) further destabilizes a
world still giving ground to the pandemic,” Jim Vogel, an
interest rate strategist at FHN Financial, said in a report.
Concerns about the spread of new COVID variants is adding
demand for U.S. bonds.
Benchmark 10-year yields fell four basis points
to 1.258%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes
flattened two basis points to 105 basis points.
Investors are also focused on minutes from the Federal
Reserve’s July meeting due on Wednesday, which will be scoured
for any new insight into when the U.S. central bank is likely to
begin paring bond purchases.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters after the meeting
that he wants to see “strong job numbers” in the coming months
before tapering purchases.
The Fed is seen as most likely to announce the change at its
December meeting, though some analysts and investors have warned
that it may happen sooner.
Powell may also drop hints on when a taper is likely when he
speaks at the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, next week, though he is not expected to announce a
policy change then.
“It’s not an official policy meeting, it’s not something
that has been really used to make announcements about policy
changes in the past,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist
at Jefferies in New York.
The Treasury will sell $27 billion in 20-year bonds on
Wednesday and $8 billion in 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.
August 16 Monday 9:22AM New York / 1322 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.003
Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003
Two-year note 99-216/256 0.2051 -0.010
Three-year note 99-224/256 0.417 -0.021
Five-year note 99-96/256 0.7538 -0.034
Seven-year note 99-192/256 1.0373 -0.040
10-year note 99-236/256 1.2583 -0.039
20-year bond 107-36/256 1.8179 -0.026
30-year bond 101-216/256 1.9189 -0.029
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.50 0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.25 -0.25
spread
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)
