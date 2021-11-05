Yields fall, curve flattens after strong U.S. jobs data

Article content
CHICAGO — U.S. Treasury yields fell and the
curve flattened in choppy trading on Friday as the market took
bets on how the latest employment data, which showed job growth
surged more than expected in October, would play into future
Federal Reserve rate hikes.
The benchmark 10-year yield, which fell to its
lowest level since Sept. 27 at 1.45%, was last down 6.2 basis
points at 1.4618%.
The two-year yield, which hit a session high of
0.458% following the data release, was last down 1.6 basis

points at 0.4008% Last week, it reached a 19-month peak of
0.5640% amid heightened expectations of a Fed interest rate hike
in 2022.
The five-year yield, another part of the curve
that is sensitive to Fed rate expectations, jumped as high as
1.148%. It was last 4 basis points lower at 1.0636%.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 531,000 jobs last month,
according to the U.S. Labor Department, which also revised
September data higher to show 312,000 jobs created instead of
the previously reported 194,000.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by
450,000 jobs in October.
“It’s a reflection of better economic data should give the
Fed more coverage to be more aggressive in normalization, so I
think that’s kind of why we’ve seen the curve flatten,” said Ben

Jeffery, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets.
He added that the 10-year yield falling below 1.5% triggered
some technically driven buying.
Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities,
said the market was lowering its forecast for the terminal funds
rate, which would be the level where the Fed stops hiking rates.
“The market is pushing back on the notion that the Fed is
going to be able to hike rates too aggressively here,” he said.
After the U.S. central bank announced on Wednesday it will
start tapering its asset purchases this month and stuck to its
view that high inflation is expected to be transitory, Fed Chair
Jerome Powell told reporters the economy is not yet at maximum
employment, meaning it is not time to raise interest rates.

Goldberg said some of Friday’s market volatility could be
investor positioning ahead of the weekend.
“It is a very noisy, very choppy market and I think that
chop is going to continue into next week when we get the
(consumer price index) report,” he said.
A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the
gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes
was last 4 basis points flatter at 106.20 basis
points. The spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
flattened by about 2 basis points to 83.10 basis
points.
The longest end of the curve was inverted for a
seventh-straight session. The 20-year yield was last
at 1.8984% and the 30-year yield at 1.8918%.
After announcing cuts in auction sizes on Wednesday, the U.S.

Treasury will sell $120 billion of notes and bonds due in three,
10, and 30 years next week, down from $126 billion in the week
of Aug. 9 following the previous quarterly refunding.
“From a fundamental supply and demand perspective, with the
recent cut and solid demand that we’ve sort of seen for
duration, especially from foreign bidders, it seems likely that
the auctions should go over well,” said Zachary Griffiths, macro
strategist at Wells Fargo.
November 5 Friday 1:55PM New York / 1755 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 0.005
Six-month bills 0.0675 0.0685 0.002
Two-year note 99-243/256 0.4008 -0.016
Three-year note 99-234/256 0.6546 -0.024
Five-year note 100-76/256 1.0636 -0.040
Seven-year note 100-82/256 1.3268 -0.052
10-year note 98-20/256 1.4618 -0.062
20-year bond 97-144/256 1.8984 -0.070
30-year bond 102-116/256 1.8918 -0.071
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 19.50 -1.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.75 -1.00
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 -1.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.25 -0.75
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -22.50 -1.00
spread
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler, Kirsten
Donovan)
