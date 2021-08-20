Yields end week lower on COVID-19 concerns

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Aug 20, 2021

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields edged

higher on the day but closed lower on the week on Friday as

concerns about the spread of COVID-19 variants and rising

volatility in the stock market boosted demand for the safe haven

debt.

The spread of the coronavirus Delta variant has raised fears

that it will slow economic normalization, with many workers

likely to continue to work from home.

“You’re probably going to see slower growth, economic

numbers are going to be somewhat softer over the course of

time,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global

Holdings in New York.

At the same time “stock market volatility has been a lot

higher recently and … the month of August, especially the last

couple of weeks, it’s a very strong seasonal for lower yields,

so that’s another factor,” di Galoma added.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose two basis points

on the day to 1.260%, but are down from 1.283% last week. They

fell to 1.127% earlier this month, which was the lowest since

February.

Trading was choppy with many traders and investors out for

August summer holidays.

“Today’s selling in longer Treasuries is on light volume,”

Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FHN Financial, said in a

report.

Inflation expectations also dropped sharply this week as

investors speculated that price pressures should moderate.

Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected

Securities fell to 2.45% and are down from 2.57%

last Friday.

The Federal Reserve is expected to taper bond purchases

later this year, which should dampen some inflation pressures.

The U.S. central bank is not likely to begin this process in

the next few months, however, and it is likely to reduce the

purchases at a slow rate.

“I don’t think it’s going to be implemented very quickly and

I don’t think that it is going to be a huge reduction in the day

to day QE that they’ve been doing. They’ll reduce it, but it’s

not going to be substantial,” di Galoma said.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, among the U.S. central

bank’s most forceful supporters for starting to reduce support

for the economy, said on Friday he may need to adjust that view

if the Delta variant slows economic growth materially.

Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting released on Wednesday

showed that the bulk of the U.S. central bank’s policy-setting

committee is coalescing around a plan under which the Fed would

start trimming its bond-buying program later this year, though

policymakers remained somewhat at odds over how quickly to taper

the asset purchases.

Investors will be watching a speech by Fed Chair Jerome

Powell in Jackson Hole next week for any new indications on when

the taper will be announced.

August 20 Friday 3:08PM New York / 1908 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000

Six-month bills 0.045 0.0456 0.000

Two-year note 99-206/256 0.2261 0.006

Three-year note 99-202/256 0.4464 0.016

Five-year note 99-58/256 0.785 0.020

Seven-year note 99-160/256 1.0562 0.023

10-year note 99-232/256 1.26 0.018

20-year bond 99-72/256 1.793 -0.003

30-year bond 102-232/256 1.8729 -0.003

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.00 -0.25

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 -0.50

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 0.00

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.00 -0.25

spread

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Anil D’Silva and Will

Dunham)

