Yields end week lower on COVID-19 concerns

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields edged
higher on the day but closed lower on the week on Friday as
concerns about the spread of COVID-19 variants and rising
volatility in the stock market boosted demand for the safe haven
debt.
The spread of the coronavirus Delta variant has raised fears
that it will slow economic normalization, with many workers
likely to continue to work from home.
“You’re probably going to see slower growth, economic
numbers are going to be somewhat softer over the course of
time,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global
Holdings in New York.
At the same time “stock market volatility has been a lot
higher recently and … the month of August, especially the last
couple of weeks, it’s a very strong seasonal for lower yields,
so that’s another factor,” di Galoma added.
Benchmark 10-year yields rose two basis points
on the day to 1.260%, but are down from 1.283% last week. They
fell to 1.127% earlier this month, which was the lowest since
February.
Trading was choppy with many traders and investors out for
August summer holidays.
“Today’s selling in longer Treasuries is on light volume,”
Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FHN Financial, said in a
report.
Inflation expectations also dropped sharply this week as
investors speculated that price pressures should moderate.
Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities fell to 2.45% and are down from 2.57%
last Friday.
The Federal Reserve is expected to taper bond purchases
later this year, which should dampen some inflation pressures.
The U.S. central bank is not likely to begin this process in
the next few months, however, and it is likely to reduce the
purchases at a slow rate.
“I don’t think it’s going to be implemented very quickly and
I don’t think that it is going to be a huge reduction in the day
to day QE that they’ve been doing. They’ll reduce it, but it’s
not going to be substantial,” di Galoma said.
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, among the U.S. central
bank’s most forceful supporters for starting to reduce support
for the economy, said on Friday he may need to adjust that view
if the Delta variant slows economic growth materially.
Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting released on Wednesday
showed that the bulk of the U.S. central bank’s policy-setting
committee is coalescing around a plan under which the Fed would
start trimming its bond-buying program later this year, though
policymakers remained somewhat at odds over how quickly to taper
the asset purchases.
Investors will be watching a speech by Fed Chair Jerome
Powell in Jackson Hole next week for any new indications on when
the taper will be announced.
August 20 Friday 3:08PM New York / 1908 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000
Six-month bills 0.045 0.0456 0.000
Two-year note 99-206/256 0.2261 0.006
Three-year note 99-202/256 0.4464 0.016
Five-year note 99-58/256 0.785 0.020
Seven-year note 99-160/256 1.0562 0.023
10-year note 99-232/256 1.26 0.018
20-year bond 99-72/256 1.793 -0.003
30-year bond 102-232/256 1.8729 -0.003
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.00 -0.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 -0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 0.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.00 -0.25
spread
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Anil D’Silva and Will
Dunham)
