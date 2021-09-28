Yields ease back as 7-year note auction shows solid demand

Article content

U.S. Treasuries extended their sell-off

into a fourth day on Tuesday with the 10-year yield reaching a

level last seen in mid-June, while inflation expectations rose.

The benchmark 10-year yield climbed as high as

1.567% and was last up 4.3 basis points at 1.527%. Yields on

two- and five-year notes reached their

highest levels since the first quarter of 2020.

Prices, which move inversely to yields, continued to be

pulled down after the U.S. Federal Reserve last week revealed