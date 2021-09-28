Yields ease back as 7-year note auction shows solid demand

U.S. Treasuries extended their sell-off

into a fourth day on Tuesday with the 10-year yield reaching a

level last seen in mid-June, while inflation expectations rose.

The benchmark 10-year yield climbed as high as

1.567% and was last up 4.3 basis points at 1.527%. Yields on

two- and five-year notes reached their

highest levels since the first quarter of 2020.

Prices, which move inversely to yields, continued to be

pulled down after the U.S. Federal Reserve last week revealed

its latest clues on tapering its asset purchases and hiking

interest rates, according to Kim Rupert, managing director of

global fixed income analysis at Action Economics.

She added that uncertainty in Washington over this week’s

government funding deadline, the debt ceiling limit and the

potential for more massive federal spending also weighed on the

market.

“It’s just so uncertain that it’s leaving bulls kind of

sidelined so no one wants to get in the mix with all of that

going on,” Rupert said.

However the low prices eventually brought in traders and

yields gave back some of their increases in afternoon trading.

The U.S. sold $62 billion of 7-year notes at a

high yield of 1.332%, a result that ISI Evercore macro research

analyst Stan Shipley called “better than expected” given the

uncertainty created by the standoff over budget talks in

Washington.

Growing inflationary pressures are starting to make

investors nervous, with oil at three-year highs and Fed Chair

Jerome Powell flagging that price pressures as a result of

reopening bottlenecks might be more enduring than first

thought.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected

Securities rose to its highest since late June and

was last at -0.861%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the

gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes

was last a basis point steeper at 122 basis points.

September 28 Tuesday 2:11PM New York / 1811 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0375 0.038 0.000

Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.005

Two-year note 99-228/256 0.3049 -0.004

Three-year note 99-122/256 0.5534 0.000

Five-year note 99-78/256 1.018 0.020

Seven-year note 98-176/256 1.3241 0.031

10-year note 97-120/256 1.527 0.043

20-year bond 95-184/256 2.0123 0.067

30-year bond 98-164/256 2.0611 0.066

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 -2.75

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 0.00

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 -1.50

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.75 0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.50 -0.25

spread

(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago, Ross Kerber in Boston,

and Tom Westbrook in Singapore, additional reporting by Sujata

Rao and Dhara Ranasinghe in London Editing by Sherry

Jacob-Phillips, Susan Fenton, Dan Grebler and Cynthia Osterman)

