Yields dip on COVID concerns, Fed on track to trim bond purchases

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Thursday as risk appetite worsened on concerns about the spread
of COVID variants, and a day after the Federal Reserve said it
expects to begin paring bond purchases this year.
A rise in cases of the Delta variant is adding to fears that
the economy will not recover as quickly as hoped and weighing on
consumer confidence.
“I think for the most part what we are seeing now is a
reaction to concerns about the Delta variant (and) the after
effects of that sort of shocking consumer sentiment report that
we got this past Friday,” said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed
income strategy at WisdomTree.
Data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer sentiment dropped
in early August to its lowest level in a decade as Americans
gave faltering outlooks on everything from personal finances to
inflation and employment.
“The sentiment numbers are lower than at any point during
2020 and appear to be weighing on policymakers as they ponder
the timing and composition of QE tapering as we head into the
fall,” David Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX said in a
report on Thursday.
Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting released on Wednesday
showed that the bulk of the U.S. central bank’s policy-setting
committee is coalescing around a plan that would see the Fed
start trimming its bond-buying program later this year, though
policymakers remained somewhat at odds over how fast to taper
the asset purchases.
The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan this week also creates
new geopolitical uncertainties that could alter the Fed’s
thinking.
“The geopolitical landscape just became more complicated.
Should the chaos in Afghanistan persist, the timing of tapering
could easily get pushed out past year-end,” Petrosinelli said.
Benchmark 10-year yields dipped three basis
points to 1.245%. They fell to 1.127% earlier this month, which
was the lowest since February.
Investors will be watching a speech by Fed Chair Jerome
Powell in Jackson Hole next week for any new indications on when
the taper will be announced.
Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 17-month low last
week, pointing to another month of robust job growth, though
surging COVID-19 infections pose a risk to the labor market
recovery.
A separate report from the Philadelphia Fed Growth showed
that growth in factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region
slowed for the fourth consecutive month in August after hitting
its highest pace in nearly half a century earlier this spring.
The Treasury saw solid demand for an $8 billion sale of
30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), which
sold at a high yield of minus 0.292%.
August 19 Thursday 3:16PM New York / 1916 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 -0.008
Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003
Two-year note 99-207/256 0.2236 0.005
Three-year note 99-208/256 0.4383 0.005
Five-year note 99-74/256 0.7718 -0.006
Seven-year note 99-192/256 1.0374 -0.017
10-year note 100-12/256 1.245 -0.028
20-year bond 99-52/256 1.7977 -0.038
30-year bond 102-200/256 1.8783 -0.035
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 0.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 -0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.75 0.75
spread
(Editing by Barbara Lewis and Cynthia Osterman)
