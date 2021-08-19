Home Business Yields dip on COVID concerns, Fed on track to trim bond purchases

Yields dip on COVID concerns, Fed on track to trim bond purchases

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields fell on

Thursday as risk appetite worsened on concerns about the spread

of COVID variants, and a day after the Federal Reserve said it

expects to begin paring bond purchases this year.

A rise in cases of the Delta variant is adding to fears that

the economy will not recover as quickly as hoped and weighing on

consumer confidence.

“I think for the most part what we are seeing now is a

reaction to concerns about the Delta variant (and) the after

effects of that sort of shocking consumer sentiment report that

we got this past Friday,” said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed

income strategy at WisdomTree.

Data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer sentiment dropped

in early August to its lowest level in a decade as Americans

gave faltering outlooks on everything from personal finances to

inflation and employment.

“The sentiment numbers are lower than at any point during

2020 and appear to be weighing on policymakers as they ponder

the timing and composition of QE tapering as we head into the

fall,” David Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX said in a

report on Thursday.

Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting released on Wednesday

showed that the bulk of the U.S. central bank’s policy-setting

committee is coalescing around a plan that would see the Fed

start trimming its bond-buying program later this year, though

policymakers remained somewhat at odds over how fast to taper

the asset purchases.

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan this week also creates

new geopolitical uncertainties that could alter the Fed’s

thinking.

“The geopolitical landscape just became more complicated.

Should the chaos in Afghanistan persist, the timing of tapering

could easily get pushed out past year-end,” Petrosinelli said.

Benchmark 10-year yields dipped three basis

points to 1.245%. They fell to 1.127% earlier this month, which

was the lowest since February.

Investors will be watching a speech by Fed Chair Jerome

Powell in Jackson Hole next week for any new indications on when

the taper will be announced.

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing

new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 17-month low last

week, pointing to another month of robust job growth, though

surging COVID-19 infections pose a risk to the labor market

recovery.

A separate report from the Philadelphia Fed Growth showed

that growth in factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region

slowed for the fourth consecutive month in August after hitting

its highest pace in nearly half a century earlier this spring.

The Treasury saw solid demand for an $8 billion sale of

30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), which

sold at a high yield of minus 0.292%.

August 19 Thursday 3:16PM New York / 1916 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 -0.008

Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003

Two-year note 99-207/256 0.2236 0.005

Three-year note 99-208/256 0.4383 0.005

Five-year note 99-74/256 0.7718 -0.006

Seven-year note 99-192/256 1.0374 -0.017

10-year note 100-12/256 1.245 -0.028

20-year bond 99-52/256 1.7977 -0.038

30-year bond 102-200/256 1.8783 -0.035

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 0.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 -0.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.25

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.75 0.75

spread

(Editing by Barbara Lewis and Cynthia Osterman)

