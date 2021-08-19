Yields dip on COVID concerns, Fed on track to trim bond purchases

Article content

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields fell on

Thursday as risk appetite worsened on concerns about the spread

of COVID variants, and a day after the Federal Reserve said it

expects to begin paring bond purchases this year.

A rise in cases of the Delta variant is adding to fears that

the economy will not recover as quickly as hoped and weighing on

consumer confidence.

“I think for the most part what we are seeing now is a

reaction to concerns about the Delta variant (and) the after

effects of that sort of shocking consumer sentiment report that