Yields bounce after data, COVID concerns remain

Article content NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields rose from session lows on Tuesday after data showed a mixed picture of the U.S. economy, reversing an earlier yield drop on ongoing concerns about slowing global growth and the spread of COVID-19 variants. U.S. retail sales fell 1.1% in July, more than economists expected, as shortages weighed on purchases of motor vehicles and other goods. Data for June was revised upward to show retail sales increasing 0.7% instead of rising 0.6% as previously

Article content reported. Other data showed that production at U.S. factories surged in July, boosted by an acceleration in motor vehicle output as automakers either pared or canceled annual retooling shutdowns to work around a global semiconductor shortage. “It was a bit of a counterintuitive reaction, perhaps the market was expecting an even weaker print on retail sales,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York, noting that industrial production “came out stronger and pushed yields higher.” Benchmark 10-year note yields were last at 1.253%, little changed on the day, after earlier falling as low as 1.217%. Some of the yield increase may also have been part of a pattern, after investors reversed a bond rally on Monday when

Article content the New York session opened. “We missed on retail sales and had the retracement of the overnight rally. It was the same as yesterday, I think that was perhaps in some investors’ minds as we open the N.Y. session that this would be faded to some degree during the U.S. hours,” said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management in Boston. Yields fell on Monday on disappointing Chinese economic data, and after the Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital Kabul. The spread of coronavirus variants has also raised doubts that businesses will be able to normalize as quickly as previous expected. “The US 10-year is here for a reason. The global economy has slowed/is slowing. The virus has renewed global supply chain

Article content issues. They are real. China is locking down, and the US consumer is showing signs of hesitancy as we get ready to reopen schools,” Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet Securities said in a report. Investors are also weighing how the Federal Reserve’s expected taper of bond purchases will affect yields. Some economists and analysts think the U.S. central bank could announce the move as soon as September, though others say it is unlikely until December. The Treasury is expected to cut issuance as it moves past large COVID-19-related spending, which could offset some of the impact of fewer purchases by the Fed. “It’s going to be occurring at a time when supply across the entire curve will be reduced to some degree by the Treasury, so

Article content I think there are a lot of factors that make the taper less of a concern in terms of the technical impact on the bond market,” said Lorizio. The Fed will release minutes from its July meeting on Wednesday. August 17 Tuesday 9:58AM New York / 1358 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.07 0.071 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.003 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2113 0.006 Three-year note 99-222/256 0.4197 0.006 Five-year note 99-90/256 0.7587 0.008 Seven-year note 99-192/256 1.0374 0.003 10-year note 99-248/256 1.2533 -0.004 20-year bond 107-64/256 1.8115 -0.008 30-year bond 101-232/256 1.9161 -0.008 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.50 0.25 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

