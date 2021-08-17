Yields bounce after data, COVID concerns remain

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields rose from

session lows on Tuesday after data showed a mixed picture of the

U.S. economy, reversing an earlier yield drop on ongoing

concerns about slowing global growth and the spread of COVID-19

variants.

U.S. retail sales fell 1.1% in July, more than economists

expected, as shortages weighed on purchases of motor vehicles

and other goods. Data for June was revised upward to show retail

sales increasing 0.7% instead of rising 0.6% as previously

reported.

Other data showed that production at U.S. factories surged

in July, boosted by an acceleration in motor vehicle output as

automakers either pared or canceled annual retooling shutdowns

to work around a global semiconductor shortage.

“It was a bit of a counterintuitive reaction, perhaps the

market was expecting an even weaker print on retail sales,” said

Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities

in New York, noting that industrial production “came out

stronger and pushed yields higher.”

Benchmark 10-year note yields were last at

1.253%, little changed on the day, after earlier falling as low

as 1.217%.

Some of the yield increase may also have been part of a

pattern, after investors reversed a bond rally on Monday when

the New York session opened.

“We missed on retail sales and had the retracement of the

overnight rally. It was the same as yesterday, I think that was

perhaps in some investors’ minds as we open the N.Y. session

that this would be faded to some degree during the U.S. hours,”

said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife

Investment Management in Boston.

Yields fell on Monday on disappointing Chinese economic

data, and after the Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital

Kabul. The spread of coronavirus variants has also raised doubts

that businesses will be able to normalize as quickly as previous

expected.

“The US 10-year is here for a reason. The global economy has

slowed/is slowing. The virus has renewed global supply chain

issues. They are real. China is locking down, and the US

consumer is showing signs of hesitancy as we get ready to reopen

schools,” Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet

Securities said in a report.

Investors are also weighing how the Federal Reserve’s

expected taper of bond purchases will affect yields. Some

economists and analysts think the U.S. central bank could

announce the move as soon as September, though others say it is

unlikely until December.

The Treasury is expected to cut issuance as it moves past

large COVID-19-related spending, which could offset some of the

impact of fewer purchases by the Fed.

“It’s going to be occurring at a time when supply across the

entire curve will be reduced to some degree by the Treasury, so

I think there are a lot of factors that make the taper less of a

concern in terms of the technical impact on the bond market,”

said Lorizio.

The Fed will release minutes from its July meeting on

Wednesday.

August 17 Tuesday 9:58AM New York / 1358 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.07 0.071 -0.003

Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.003

Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2113 0.006

Three-year note 99-222/256 0.4197 0.006

Five-year note 99-90/256 0.7587 0.008

Seven-year note 99-192/256 1.0374 0.003

10-year note 99-248/256 1.2533 -0.004

20-year bond 107-64/256 1.8115 -0.008

30-year bond 101-232/256 1.9161 -0.008

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.75 0.00

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.50 0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.50 0.25

spread

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

