Yields bounce after data, COVID concerns remain

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields rose from
session lows on Tuesday after data showed a mixed picture of the
U.S. economy, reversing an earlier yield drop on ongoing
concerns about slowing global growth and the spread of COVID-19
variants.
U.S. retail sales fell 1.1% in July, more than economists
expected, as shortages weighed on purchases of motor vehicles
and other goods. Data for June was revised upward to show retail
sales increasing 0.7% instead of rising 0.6% as previously
reported.
Other data showed that production at U.S. factories surged
in July, boosted by an acceleration in motor vehicle output as
automakers either pared or canceled annual retooling shutdowns
to work around a global semiconductor shortage.
“It was a bit of a counterintuitive reaction, perhaps the
market was expecting an even weaker print on retail sales,” said
Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities
in New York, noting that industrial production “came out
stronger and pushed yields higher.”
Benchmark 10-year note yields were last at
1.253%, little changed on the day, after earlier falling as low
as 1.217%.
Some of the yield increase may also have been part of a
pattern, after investors reversed a bond rally on Monday when
the New York session opened.
“We missed on retail sales and had the retracement of the
overnight rally. It was the same as yesterday, I think that was
perhaps in some investors’ minds as we open the N.Y. session
that this would be faded to some degree during the U.S. hours,”
said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife
Investment Management in Boston.
Yields fell on Monday on disappointing Chinese economic
data, and after the Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital
Kabul. The spread of coronavirus variants has also raised doubts
that businesses will be able to normalize as quickly as previous
expected.
“The US 10-year is here for a reason. The global economy has
slowed/is slowing. The virus has renewed global supply chain
issues. They are real. China is locking down, and the US
consumer is showing signs of hesitancy as we get ready to reopen
schools,” Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet
Securities said in a report.
Investors are also weighing how the Federal Reserve’s
expected taper of bond purchases will affect yields. Some
economists and analysts think the U.S. central bank could
announce the move as soon as September, though others say it is
unlikely until December.
The Treasury is expected to cut issuance as it moves past
large COVID-19-related spending, which could offset some of the
impact of fewer purchases by the Fed.
“It’s going to be occurring at a time when supply across the
entire curve will be reduced to some degree by the Treasury, so
I think there are a lot of factors that make the taper less of a
concern in terms of the technical impact on the bond market,”
said Lorizio.
The Fed will release minutes from its July meeting on
Wednesday.
August 17 Tuesday 9:58AM New York / 1358 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.07 0.071 -0.003
Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.003
Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2113 0.006
Three-year note 99-222/256 0.4197 0.006
Five-year note 99-90/256 0.7587 0.008
Seven-year note 99-192/256 1.0374 0.003
10-year note 99-248/256 1.2533 -0.004
20-year bond 107-64/256 1.8115 -0.008
30-year bond 101-232/256 1.9161 -0.008
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.75 0.00
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.50 0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.50 0.25
spread
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
