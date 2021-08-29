YFN Lucci’s Instagram Account Posts Message With Information On How Fans Can Write & Text Him As He Remains Incarcerated

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

#Roommates, YFN Lucci has been in prison for several months now, but according to a recent social media post it looks like he’s attempting to connect with his fans while he’s away. In a post made to his Instagram account, information was made public for YFN Lucci’s fans to write or text him as he continues to remain incarcerated in Atlanta.

Fans were surprised when a pre-written message was posted to YFN Lucci’s Instagram page containing an address and phone number where his fans can contact him while he’s still in prison in Atlanta.

In addition to the address and phone number, the message also read, “Thanks for the support I miss ya’ll dearly, be sure to contact me and I’ll most definitely reach back out. Much luv.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

As we previously reported back in June, YFN Lucci was formally denied bond by a Fulton County, Georgia judge. Local Atlanta media outlet WSBTV, exclusively reported the news of YFN Lucci’s latest legal troubles, specifically the stern ruling Judge Thomas Cox gave him.

“The defendant will remain in a no-bond status at this time. Additionally, this court revokes any bonds previously issued in this case,” Judge Cox said during his court ruling. You may recall that Lucci has a 75-page, 105-count indictment against him that could put him in jail for several years.

The bad news for Lucci didn’t stop there, as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis confirmed that music video Lucci is featured in will formally be used as evidence against him in court. “We think it sends of very strong message to the public that no matter who you are, you have to follow the law and the rules, and you will be evaluated the same. We’re working this case so hard because, as you know, I have taken a very strong stance against gangs. It’s causing a great deal of violence in our community,” Willis said during a recent interview.

As of now, there is no word on his next court appearance.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post YFN Lucci’s Instagram Account Posts Message With Information On How Fans Can Write & Text Him As He Remains Incarcerated appeared first on The Shade Room.