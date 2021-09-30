Yesss! Xavier Prather Becomes The First Black Winner Of ‘Big Brother’ After 23 Seasons

History was made on Wednesday night as Xavier Prather became the first Black person to win CBS’ ‘Big Brother’ competition. The reality competition show has been on air for 23 seasons, and the jury was faced with three black finalists–another first in the show’s history.

Not only did Xavier break the glass ceiling for black winners, but he also took home the $750,000 grand prize.

“It’s surreal,” Prather said. “I wouldn’t have been here without all the members of the The Cookout and every single member of the jury. And those members not in the jury, who were part of the season, can’t thank you guys enough. I’m so blessed to have met every single one of you and we all made history this season, so I think we all should be proud.”

Prather took home the big bag by unanimous vote, beating out fellow finalist Derek Frazier, who won $75,000 for runner up.

“I’m very happy,” Frazier said. “I wanted to come in here and fight for my mother and be able to help her and change her life, and I feel like I’ve been able to do that now.”

Prather and Frazier were part of a six-personal alliance, made up of only Black contestants. The alliance, which they called The Cookout, had a mission to make it to the final six, ensuring a Black person would win ‘Big Brother’ for the first time.

As part of that mission, the group agreed not to vote anyone in their alliance off of the show until they reached the final six. Once that goal was reached, The Cookout started picking one another off. In the end, the alliance accomplished its mission.

‘Big Brother’ season 23 was also the most racially diverse cast in the show’s history, featuring only seven white contestants out of the 16 people cast on the show.

