Yen Declines to Lowest Since 2018 as Fed, BOJ Policies Diverge

(Bloomberg) — The yen fell to its weakest level in nearly three years as the nation’s yield differential with the U.S. widened amid growing bets for the Federal Reserve to roll back stimulus while Japan maintains an accommodative stance.

Japan’s currency dropped 0.2% to 112.41 per dollar, the weakest since December 2018. It’s the worst performer among Group-of-10 currencies so far this year.

Yen losses have accelerated since late September as soaring oil prices fanned speculation that the Fed will start scaling back bond purchases in November to keep inflation in check. That’s in contrast with Japan, where costs of living have been mostly falling since the start of the pandemic with Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda saying he won’t hesitate to add stimulus if needed.

On Friday yields on U.S. 10- and 30-year Treasuries reached the highest levels since June as traders concluded that the Federal Reserve’s timeline for tapering asset purchases is probably intact despite weak job creation last month.

Rising yields “as more central banks start to ponder removing ultra‑accommodative monetary policy is a weight on the yen,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategists led by Joseph Capurso wrote in a research note on Monday. “Higher global oil prices can also weigh on the yen because Japan is a net energy importer.”

