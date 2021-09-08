Yellen urges states to speed up rental assistance funds, avert evictions By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday urged state and local governments to act swiftly to expedite emergency rental assistance funds to renters and landlords in need, warning of the lasting negative impact of evictions.
Yellen said the federal government was doing “everything we can” to speed the delivery of such payments, warning that millions of Americans face possible evictions after the Supreme Court struck down a moratorium on such actions two weeks ago.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.