Yellen sees some revival of U.S. labor force participation over time By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People line up outside a newly reopened career center for in-person appointments in Louisville, U.S., April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said she expects to see some revival of labor force participation over time but that she was uncertain about to the degree to which the current drop is transitory or permanent.

“Although there’s quite a bit of demand for workers now, many workers are remaining outside of the workforce in the U.S. It’s a good question, is it transitory or is it permanent, I must say I’m uncertain,” Yellen told an event in Dublin.

“I do expect to see over time some revival of labor force participation but I think we don’t have a perfect read at this point on exactly why it’s diminished,” she said, suggesting some reasons included workers retiring early and others not yet returning due to health concerns or childcare arrangements.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR