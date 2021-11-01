Yellen says U.S economy is not overheating

Article content

DUBLIN — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said she does not think the U.S. economy is overheating and that while inflation is higher than in recent years, it is related to disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking in Dublin, Yellen reiterated that she believed inflationary pressures will ease, noting that labor force participation has declined and was still 5 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels. (Reporting Andrea Shalal, writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Boyle)