Yellen says having a debt ceiling has become increasingly damaging to U.S. By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday she was pleased the Senate was moving toward suspending the debt limit but she added that having a debt ceiling has become increasingly damaging to the United States.
“It’s led to a series of politically dangerous conflicts that have caused Americans and global markets to question whether or not America is serious about paying its bills,” she told CNN in an interview.
