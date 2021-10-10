Yellen confident Congress will raise debt ceiling

Article content WASHINGTON — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that it will be lawmakers’ responsibility to raise the federal debt limit and expressed confidence that Congress would do so after the temporary reprieve runs out on Dec. 3. “Once Congress and the administration have decided on spending plans and tax plans, it’s simply their responsibility to pay the bills that result from that,” Yellen told ABC’s “This Week” program. “It’s a housekeeping chore. Because really, we should be debating the government’s fiscal policy.”

Article content Following weeks of partisan fighting, the Senate approved a short-term fix https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-democrats-republicans-haggle-over-short-term-debt-fix-2021-10-07 on Thursday that will allow the United States to avoid defaulting on its bills through Dec. 3. Those bills were to pay for Congress’ past decisions, Yellen noted, referring to spending Republican lawmakers had backed. On Friday, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell wrote in a letter to Biden that he would not aid https://www.reuters.com/world/us/mcconnell-says-republicans-will-not-again-aid-democrats-raising-debt-limit-2021-10-08 Democrats again in raising the debt limit. “I don’t believe any president has ever had to make a decision about what they would do if Congress failed to raise the debt ceiling. I can’t imagine our being there on December 3rd,” Yellen said.