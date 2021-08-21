Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told senior White House advisers she backs reappointing Jerome Powell as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, a Bloomberg News reporter wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/SalehaMohsin/status/1429119006175285254.

President Joe Biden has not made a decision and will likely weigh in around Labor Day in early September, the reporter added in the tweet. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)