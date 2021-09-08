Yellen again urges Congress to address U.S. debt limit, cites uncertainty By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday again pressed Congress to address the limit on U.S. government borrowing, saying it was unclear how long the Treasury’s measures to temporarily finance the federal government would last.
The “most likely outcome is that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted during the month of October,” Yellen wrote in a letter to U.S. lawmakers.
