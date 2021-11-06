Yella Beezy Arrested On Sexual Assault And Child Endangerment Charges In Texas

Yella Beezy is behind bars again in Texas after being arrested on weapon and sexual assault charges, according to TMZ.

Yella Beezy was booked into the Collin County jail Friday morning on several charges including felony sexual assault, felony abdondoned endangered child and misdemanor unlawful carrying a weapon.

The details of the crime were not immediately available but The Shade Room can confirm that the incident happened in Plano, Texas, as the Plano Police Department is the arresting agency, according to sheriff’s officials.

Multiple attempts to reach Plano PD were unsuccessful. He’s currently being held on a $50,000 bond, according to WFAA.

Yella Beezy’s arrest marks his third one this year alone in the state of Texas. According to TMZ, Yella Beezy was arrested back in August on weapons and drug charges.

Police claimed he was in possession of more than 40 grams of a controlled substance in addition to a rifle and four handguns.

He was also arrested back in February on weapons charges, though Yella Beezy alleges it was a setup. Law enforcement sources said they stopped Yella Beezy as he was driving in Dallas for allegedly running stop signs.

A subsequent search of his vehicle produced an unlicensed weapon.

Yella Beezy’s manager Adrian Low Brown told TMZ Yella Beezy was driving his armored-plated, bullet-proof truck in his old neighborhood to get Valentine’s Day flowers for his lady when police stopped him and said he blew a stop sign.

He then alleged police used the scent of weed as an excuse to search the car, but Beezy claims he doesn’t smoke and cops didn’t find any marijuana in the car.

We will update you when more details become available about his recent arrest.

