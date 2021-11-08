Yeezy Apparel To Pay $950K To Settle Shipping Delays Lawsuit (Update)

Yeezy Apparel and Yeezy LLC will pay $950,000 to settle a civil lawsuit, brought forth by the state of California, alleging the company engaged in unlawful business practices and false advertising by failing to ship orders in a timely manner.

“Online consumers are entitled to protection against unwarranted fees and unreasonably long waits for purchases to arrive on their doorsteps,” District Attorney Gascón said. “We will enforce state and federal laws governing online shopping in Los Angeles County.”

In case y’all aren’t familiar with the laws surrounding this situation, California and federal statutes require that orders placed over the internet be shipped within 30 days, and if not, the company must send the consumer equivalent or superior replacement goods, or give the buyer a written notice explaining the delay and offer a refund upon request.

The judgment was handed down by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Randolph M. Hammock. Under the settlement, Yeezy is prohibited from making untrue or misleading representations regarding a shipping timeframe or refund and has been ordered to adhere to laws relating to the issuance of delay notices.

Yeezy, which was founded by Kanye West, also is required to refund money to consumers who, in the future, purchase products that are not shipped in a timely fashion.

The company was also accused of making untrue or misleading statements regarding its ability to ship products within a certain timeframe, particularly where customers paid an additional charge for expedited shipping.

Yeezy Apparel and Yeezy LLC cooperated in the investigation and did not admit wrongdoing, according to a news release from Gascon’s office.

