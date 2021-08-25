Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

TOKYO — Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday, tracking the strength in U.S. Treasury yields, while investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a key speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later this week.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.020%, while 10-year JGB futures fell 0.03 point to 152.23, with a trading volume of 13,123 lots.

Powell is due to speak at the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Worries the Fed was edging closer to tapering its stimulus weighed on global markets last week, but investors are now much less confident Powell’s speech will indicate a timeline for winding down the Fed’s bond-buying program.

Yields on most securities were unchanged, with the 20-year JGB yield flat at 0.405%, while the two-year JGB yield and the five-year yield at minus 0.140% and minus 0.120%, respectively.

The 40-year JGB yield was also unchanged at 0.725%.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.645%. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)