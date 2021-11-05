Ye Speaks On The Method Of Drake’s Diss Records: “He’s Gonna Go And DM Every Single Girl In Your Family”

While on “Drink Champs,” Ye spoke on his beef with Drake. It’s no secret that he and Drake have an ongoing feud. Tonight, he addressed it directly.

Speaking on Drake’s technique, when it comes to being calculated in how he responds in a rap battle. “Drake don’t do a diss like outright diss song where it’s a headshot,” Ye explained. He continued, “He’s gonna set it up like war. He’s gonna do stuff like live five blocks down the street from you. He’s gonna like go and DM every single girl in your family, every single girl around your family, all your n**ga’s family.”

He then went on to discuss Verzuz and said he would battle, but it would have to be set up differently.

“Oh absolutely! But I would need about four people to go against me at one time.” He also went into detail and said, “I need producers, I need people who make good albums, I need people who made radio hits, I need every single Gemini specifically.”

“I need to have like a month-long, just different categories, different styles, at a certain point I could be [battling] myself. It’ll be this album against that album.”

Referring to a leaked track of Ye’s that Drake played and battling against him, he stated, “I’m winning every situation. Yea, absolutely. But it already happened, he played one of my leaked songs and it was better than every other song this year.”

Ye also discussed Big Sean on this episode. He stated signing Big Sean wasn’t a good idea. “No, I’m saying that the worst thing I’ve ever done is sign Big Sean.”

Bis Sean responded and said, “Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!! And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest“

