Ye Calls Soulja Boy “Top 5 Most Influential” & Reveals The Reason His Verse Was Taken Off Of Donda

The last few months have been quite eventful for Kanye West. Not only did he drop his highly anticipated ‘Donda’ album, he hit the innanet with a few mysterious fashion looks, and he even changed his name to Ye. Unfortunately for Ye, he made a few enemies along the way and he addressed a few of them in his recent interview with Drink Champs.

Ye name dropped everyone from Drake, to Big Sean and even Soulja Boy, who expressed his frustrations with Ye after the verse he was asked to write never appeared on the ‘DONDA’ album. Soulja took shots at Ye all over social media, to which Ye never responded until now. Ye gave Soulja his flowers, and when asked why he was taken off of ‘DONDA’ he said Soulja’s verse just wasn’t up to par.

“Soulja Boy is top five most influential,” he said. “And I’m not gonna argue with you n*ggas about this at all. But Soulja Boy is top five as far as what we are today.”

Nore straight up asked Kanye why Soulja’s verse was taken off the album and Ye jokingly answered saying, “You didn’t hear that verse?” Nore then asked Ye if Soulja’s verse was good and he gave the simplest answer possible–“Nah”.

As we previously reported, Soulja Boy was in his feelings after he discovered he wasn’t featured on Ye’s album which dropped in late July. He started hauling insults at Kanye via Twitter, and even posted a video of himself working on the verse he prepared for Ye on Intagram. Soulja even took it as far as to bring Kim K into the conversation by posting a pic of the two of them captioned, “I was the first rapper wit @KimKardashian not u @kanyewest.”

Fans are anticipating Soulja’s response, but nothing from the rapper yet. We’ll keep y’all updated, Roomies.

