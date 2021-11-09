Ye Asks Drake To Join Him On Stage At An Event Aimed To Help Free Larry Hoover

It’s time to move on! Ye has been beefing with Chris Brown, Soulja Boy, and Drake, but it looks like he’s ready to put some of the drama in the past for a good cause! Recently Ye linked up with Rap-A-Lot Records’ C.E.O. J. Prince to end the beef with Drake. J. Prince shared a video standing beside Ye as he read a message from a phone, asking the “Certified Lover Boy” Drake for a big request.

Ye wants him to share the stage at an event aimed towards the efforts of helping to free Larry Hoover, the co-founder of the Chicago gang Gangster Disciples. If you’re not familiar, Larry is known as one of the most notorious criminals in Illinois history. However, he isn’t just known in Illinois. He has also been referenced in rap music. Rick Ross shouted him out in his 2010 song ‘B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast).’

In the video, which lasts less than a minute, Ye said, “I’m asking Drake, on December 7th, to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.”70-year-old Larry has been serving a life sentence in Colorado since 1998 for several charges. The fight for Larry’s freedom has been ongoing. Recently in July, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber denied a bid from Larry for a sentencing break under the First Step Act, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The law was enacted by former President Donald Trump in 2018. Although Judge Leinenweber previously made comments suggesting he was open to the idea, he had a change of heart.

In the ruling, Judge Leinenweber wrote that Larry’s life sentence at the federal “supermax” prison in Colorado is “particularly grim.” In addition, he stated he was concerned about “an active risk of harm” if Larry were released. The details of the event on December 7th with Ye are unclear, but we’ll keep you posted if Drake does hop on stage with him!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Ye Asks Drake To Join Him On Stage At An Event Aimed To Help Free Larry Hoover appeared first on The Shade Room.