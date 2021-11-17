Ye And Drake Linked Up At His Home In Toronto Ending Their Beef

All the rumors are true! You never know when celebrities will leave their issues in the past, but it appears the time for two of the biggest rap stars to do just so is now! Earlier today, the innanet streets were buzzin’ after D.J. Trauma, Dave Chappelle’s tour D.J. posted and deleted a photo claiming that Ye and Drake have squashed their beef.

He shared a photo claiming to be in front of Drake’s home in Toronto with the caption, “Wow, Drake has a big house. Who would’ve guessed? I just witnessed Drake & Kanye’s reconciliation last night. What a night for Hip Hop.” Shortly after the photo made its rounds, Ye took to his Instagram, putting all speculation to rest confirming that he linked up with Drake. He shared a picture standing in front of Drake’s home next to him and J. Prince. Over 47,000 people commented on the post in excitement that the men buried the hatchet.

The vibes were vibing during the link-up, and Ye and Drake seem to be back on track. In another video, the men were smiling and laughing next to each other. Some of everyone was present for the joyous occasion, including Dave Chappelle. The controversial comedian was captured saying that this s**t is impressive and that he couldn’t believe he was at the Champagne Papi’s home.

It looks like J.Prince’s efforts to get the men speaking again worked. As we previously reported on November 8th, Rap-A-Lot Records’ C.E.O. appeared with Ye as the “DONDA” rapper asked Drake to share the stage with him at an event aimed towards the efforts of helping to free Larry Hoover, the co-founder of the Chicago gang Gangster Disciples. Roomies, are yall here for Drake and Ye no longer beefing?

