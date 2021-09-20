Yara Shahidi’s 2021 Emmy Awards Outfit Is So Amazing

Yara brings it every single time!

Shahidi wore a lime green Dior dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline, and she paired the look with a sexy pair of nude pumps.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

The actor also slicked her hair back into a stylish bun and completed her look with a stunning gold necklace that complemented her gown.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Although Shahidi looked remarkable, this wasn’t the first time that she’s worn Dior.

Shahidi arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in a beautiful Dior outfit that paid homage to the icon Josephine Baker.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

So gorgeous!


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

If anything, Shahidi has proven that her style is on another level, and we need to take her more seriously in the fashion world!


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

