Yara Shahidi’s 2021 Emmy Awards Outfit Is So Amazing

Yara brings it every single time!
The actor also slicked her hair back into a stylish bun and completed her look with a stunning gold necklace that complemented her gown.
Although Shahidi looked remarkable, this wasn’t the first time that she’s worn Dior.
Shahidi arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in a beautiful Dior outfit that paid homage to the icon Josephine Baker.
So gorgeous!
If anything, Shahidi has proven that her style is on another level, and we need to take her more seriously in the fashion world!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!