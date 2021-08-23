Yahya Abdul-Mateen II On His “Candyman” Role Concerns

Additionally, Yahya talked about how the sequel would need to reinvent the story while also paying homage to it, saying, “I knew that if we wanted to do the Candyman story again that we had to have a good reason to do it. The first one was very strong and I thought they executed what they wanted to do really well, so we had to make sure there was a proper reason to attempt it again.”



Parrish Lewis / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

