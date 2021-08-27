Yahya Abdul-Mateen II From Candyman Reads Thirst Tweets

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
To celebrate the release of his new movie, Candyman, we had the very charming and, obviously, very handsome Yahya Abdul-Mateen II read your thirstiest tweets about him.
Right off the bat, the 35-year-old adorably admitted that he was “a little bit afraid” to see what tweets people sent him because his “[Twitter] timeline be a little bit off the hook.”
Some of the thirsty tweets included compliments about his skin, his lips, and his talent…
…and plenty from fans who wanted to know how many times they would have to say his name in front of a mirror for him to appear in their bedroom.
His reactions were simply the best, especially reading this tweet from a fan who revealed they did Kegel exercises every time he appeared on screen in HBO’s Watchmen:
Or this fan who said they wanted him to “break [their] back like a glow stick”:
You’ll have to watch the full video ahead to find out what Yahya said about his “long legs” and making a calendar featuring every thirst tweet he’s received.
If you can’t get enough of Yahya, be sure to check him out in Candyman, in theaters on Aug. 27!
