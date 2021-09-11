Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Confirms He’s Playing Morpheus In ‘Matrix 4’

Fans of the Matrix might be surprised to see a new Morpheus in the fourth film of the franchise.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II–fresh off the success of “Candyman”–confirmed he’s playing the character originally portrayed by Laurence Fishburne, the New York Post reports.

Yahya posted what appeared to be a still of himself from “The Matrix Resurrections” with the “MORPHEUS.” The pic shows him rocking a long leather coat and the signature sunglasses and he’s definitely giving zaddy energy to the role.

Then the movie’s trailer recently dropped featuring Yahya as Morpheus and returning stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Fans also saw some new faces including Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Neil Patrick Harris.

In the trailer, Yahya as Morpheus is shown giving Neo the infamous red pill and helping him fight attackers.

Those who have followed the films and its stars closely know that Lawrence Fishburne said earlier this year in an interview with Collider that he wasn’t invited to return to the latest Matrix film.

“I am not in the next ‘Matrix’ movie and you’d have to ask Lana Wachowski why, ’cause I don’t have an answer for that.”

In another interviews, Lawrence Fishburne told Vulture, “Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great.”

“It is probably the role that I’ll be best remembered for, which is great; it’s not the only thing I’ll be remembered for, which is better. What I get with him is I’ve got Darth Vader in this hand, and I’ve got Obi-Wan in that hand. I’ve got Bruce Lee, I’ve got Muhammad Ali shuffled in there, and I’ve got kung fu,” he continued.

The new Matrix movie drops in December. Are y’all here for Yahya zaddying up Morpheus for the new Matrix movie? Let us know!

