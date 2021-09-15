xtingles Drops Genesis ASMR NFT, “Free Like a Butterfly” By DailyCoin

xtingles Drops Genesis ASMR NFT, “Free Like a Butterfly”



xtingles, the revolutionary mobile-first platform that stores audio-visual Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) art on blockchain with non-fungible token (NFT) technology, today announced that it will drop its first ASMR NFT, “Free like a Butterfly” on September 16. The drop coincides with xtingles dedicated ASMR NFT marketplace launch.

According to Andrew Fai, xtingles’ Chief Visionary Officer,

“’Free Like a Butterfly’ is an art piece about freeing yourself. It leverages the unique communicative qualities of ASMR to help you find a path to becoming who you truly are and breaking free from constructs.”

Pre-launch listeners have described the experience of “Free Like a Butterfly” to be like floating weightlessly into the clouds and feeling like everything is possible. It will be xtingles’ first ASMR NFT drop on its marketplace, signaling the birth of new opportunities.

“Free Like a Butterfly” will have a mint price of 29 FUSD, which is a stable coin issued on Flow Blockchain that is redeemable 1-to-1 with US Dollars. Anyone with a credit/debit card can buy in. The drop will be available starting on September 16th at 11 AM EST, and ending on September 21st at 11 AM EST. xtingles decided to make the artwork available for five days because many potential buyers do not have FUSD. They will have to go through a mandatory “know your customer” (KYC) process with Moonpay and expect at least 10 minutes of verification time.

Additionally, most NFT drops now involve intense FOMO and expensive gas fees. This model is not sustainable in the long term, as xtingles sees it. Instead, xtingles emphasizes fun and pleasant experience for all. With xtingles, all collectors get the opportunity to participate in their favorite ASMR NFT drops without worries.

About xtingles

The mission of xtingles is to deliver ASMR to 1 billion souls. The company’s vision is to create a community-first ASMR metaverse.

For more information, visit www.xtingles.com

