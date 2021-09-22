XRP Whale Moves 12,000,000 XRP to an Unknown Wallet By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
XRP Whale Moves 12,000,000 XRP to an Unknown Wallet
  • Whale moved 12,000,000 XRP worth of over $10,816,078
  • Bittrex got transferred to an unknown wallet

12,000,000 XRP worth of over $10,816,078 at press time, was transferred from Bittrex to an unknown wallet.

In detail, Whale Alert — the platform that monitors transactions performed on different blockchains, announced that a crypto user moved 12,000,000 XRP ($10,816,078 at the current price) from Bittrex crypto exchange to an unknown wallet. In addition, the transfer happened on September 22, 2021, at 02:21:10 UTC.

Whale Alert monitors activities of several addresses of exchanges, and companies and continuously updates them with AI’s assistance.

The firm announced the event on its official Twitter (NYSE:) account. According to the platform, this gigantic transaction took a 0.00001

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR