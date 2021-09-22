XRP Whale Moves 12,000,000 XRP to an Unknown Wallet By CoinQuora

XRP Whale Moves 12,000,000 XRP to an Unknown Wallet



In detail, Whale Alert — the platform that monitors transactions performed on different blockchains, announced that a crypto user moved 12,000,000 XRP ($10,816,078 at the current price) from Bittrex crypto exchange to an unknown wallet. In addition, the transfer happened on September 22, 2021, at 02:21:10 UTC.

Whale Alert monitors activities of several addresses of exchanges, and companies and continuously updates them with AI’s assistance.

Whale Alert monitors activities of several addresses of exchanges, and companies and continuously updates them with AI's assistance.

The firm announced the event on its official Twitter account.

