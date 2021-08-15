XRP up by 60%, Is the SEC Done With Ripple? By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

XRP up by 60%, Is the SEC Done With Ripple?



is struggling in a lawsuit with SEC since December.

The company has turned around the PR nightmare by getting important partnerships.

XRP seems to be on a roll, reaching new highs in light of the bullish crypto market recently. However, this begs the question, is the SEC done with Ripple?

Ripple’s Battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

XRP’s parent company, Ripple was tangled in lawsuit troubles ever since the SEC opened up a case against the global payments company. It accused Ripple of offering unregistered securities up to the amount of $1.3 billion, starting in 2013. The dispute, which began in December last year, has really ended up nowhere but has done much to damage XRP’s reputation. In spite of this, its market cap has risen to levels where Ripple can just pay up tokens to settl…

