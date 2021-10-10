XRP price eyes $1.50 next after bouncing 30% in just 10 days By Cointelegraph

XRP has a good chance of hitting $1.50 in the fourth quarter of 2021 after painting a bullish crossover between its 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMA).
The so-called Golden Cross has appeared multiple times on XRP charts in history. Its last occurrence was on Aug. 10, which followed up with a circa 80% price rally later, with XRP topping out seasonally at $1.43 before pulling back to the downside.
