XRP price eyes $1.50 next after bouncing 30% in just 10 days By Cointelegraph

XRP has a good chance of hitting $1.50 in the fourth quarter of 2021 after painting a bullish crossover between its 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMA).

The so-called golden cross has appeared multiple times on XRP charts in history. Its last occurrence was on Aug. 10, which followed up with an 80% price rally later, with XRP topping out seasonally at $1.43 before pulling back to the downside.

daily price chart featuring Golden Cross. Source: TradingView

XRP/USD price chart featuring Rising Wedge breakout setup. Source: TradingView