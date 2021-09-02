XRP price chart ‘bull flag’ puts the next bullish target at $1.50 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
XRP price chart ‘bull flag’ puts the next bullish target at $1.50

XRP price edged higher on Sep. 2 as traders assessed Labs gaining an edge over the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in an ongoing courtroom battle.

The exchange rate surged by up to 4.74% to reach $1.296 for the first time since Aug. 23. The pair’s climb appeared alongside a spike in trading volume on the four-hour chart, confirming traders’ intent to support the upside move in the coming sessions.

XRP/USD 1-month candle chart featuring the December 2020 dump. Source: TradingView.com
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. XRP price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
XRP/USD 4-hour candle chart featuring a bull flag. Source: TradingView.com