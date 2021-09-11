XRP Falls 12% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

XRP Falls 12% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.07054 by 21:08 (01:08 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 11.85% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 7.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $49.78118B, or 2.43% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.05305 to $1.07176 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 17.01%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.74039B or 5.48% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.9617 to $1.4152 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 67.46% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $45,268.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.46% on the day.

was trading at $3,252.50 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 5.78%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $850.88782B or 41.45% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $380.97305B or 18.56% of the total cryptocurrency market value.