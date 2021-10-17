XRP Falls 11% In Selloff By Investing.com

XRP Falls 11% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $1.02483 by 16:21 (20:21 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 10.56% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 20.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $49.22409B, or 2.02% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.02483 to $1.14054 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 11.11%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.55735B or 3.35% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0248 to $1.1852 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 68.85% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $59,156.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.78% on the day.

was trading at $3,668.87 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 4.48%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,120.96021B or 46.30% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $437.99535B or 18.09% of the total cryptocurrency market value.